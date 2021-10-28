https://ria.ru/20211028/gaz-1756616886.html

Gas price in Europe fell below $ 1000

The cost of November gas futures in Europe at the opening of trading decreased by nine percent, to $ 950 per thousand cubic meters

MOSCOW, October 28 – RIA Novosti. The price of November gas futures in Europe at the opening of trading fell by nine percent, to $ 950 per thousand cubic meters, according to data on ICE Futures. Yesterday, Russian President Vladimir Putin instructed Gazprom to increase the volume of fuel pumping into European underground storage facilities. The head of the state corporation, Alexey Miller, said that it was ready for this. The market reacted by lowering the price: according to the most liquid hub of the continent – the Dutch TTF – the price fell by three percent, to $ 1,014.8 per thousand cubic meters, which was already 4.4 percent lower than Tuesday’s estimated price ($ 1,061.4 Gas quotes are in a fever this fall. Back in early August, futures were trading at $ 515 per thousand cubic meters, but by the end of September they more than doubled, and on October 6 they jumped to a historic high of $ 1937. This was followed by a decline, but prices continue to be at a high level. All this increases the cost of electricity for EU residents. Experts believe that the preconditions for this situation are the low occupancy rate of European storages, limited supply from suppliers and high demand for liquefied natural gas in Asia. Europe on October 13 began an active period of gas withdrawal from its UGS facilities. At the start of the season, they were just over 78 percent full, 14 percentage points less than the five-year average. According to Vladimir Putin, the gas shortage in the European market was a result of the economic policy of the European Commission. In addition, eight billion cubic meters of fuel were not supplied to Europe from the United States and the Middle East, while Gazprom increased imports by 11 billion cubic meters.

