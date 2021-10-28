gas prices in Europe fell after Putin’s instructions to Gazprom – Tatarstan in Russian

For the first time in a month, European gas prices dropped below $ 920 per 1,000 cubic meters. Fuel fell in price by more than 10% after Russian President Vladimir Putin instructed Gazprom to fill the company’s gas storage facilities in Europe. This decision will allow to increase the volume of fuel supply in the region, where there is now an acute shortage of energy raw materials, experts say. According to experts, in the future, European countries will be able to turn to Gazprom for additional gas supplies. This, in turn, should alleviate the severity of the energy crisis in the EU, analysts believe.

On Thursday, October 28, gas prices in Europe renewed their monthly minimum. During the auction, the cost of fuel at the TTF hub in the Netherlands dropped by almost 12% – to € 76.5 per MWh, or $ 914 per 1,000 cubic meters. The last time a similar value could be observed at the end of September. This is evidenced by the data of the London stock exchange ICE.

Fuel in the European market began to fall noticeably after the statements of Russian President Vladimir Putin. The day before, the head of state asked Gazprom’s chairman of the board, Alexei Miller, to ensure the pumping of energy raw materials into European underground gas storage facilities (UGS) after the Russian reserves are completely filled.

“After you finish pumping gas into underground gas storage facilities in Russia, I ask you to start smooth and planned work to increase the volume of gas in your UGS facilities in Europe,” Putin said.

According to Alexey Miller, Gazprom has its own underground storage facilities in European countries, including Austria and Germany. At the same time, at present, the reserves of Russian fuel in these UGS facilities are insignificant, the head of the company noted.

The news about the planned filling of Gazprom’s UGS facilities in Europe was positively received by market participants, said Natalya Milchakova, Deputy Head of the Alpari Information and Analytical Center. As the specialist explained, the decision made will eliminate the gas shortage in the region and will help reduce prices.

“It is expected that European countries will turn to Russia, or rather to Gazprom, for additional gas supplies. Let me remind you that following the results of nine months of 2021, the company has already significantly increased fuel supplies to Hungary, Germany, Romania and Serbia. It is highly likely that Gazprom will have no shortage of new applications, “Milchakova explained in a conversation with RT.

Recall that since the beginning of 2021, gas prices in Europe have increased more than fivefold, and in early October the cost of fuel briefly approached the level of $ 2,000 per 1,000 cubic meters – for the first time over the entire observation period. The main reason for this dynamics was the acute shortage of gas in European reserves.

At the moment, the gas storage facilities of the European Union and Great Britain are in total filled by about 77%, although a year ago this value exceeded 94%. Germany (70.6%), Sweden (66.4%), Portugal (63%), the Netherlands (61%) and Austria (56.6%) have the smallest fuel reserves. This is evidenced by the data of the Association for Gas Infrastructure of Europe (GIE).

As Pavel Sorokin, Deputy Head of the Ministry of Energy of Russia, previously explained in an interview with RT, an acute gas shortage in Europe has developed as a result of a complex of factors. In particular, the Deputy Minister noted the hasty actions of the European authorities in the field of energy transition and the lack of supplies of liquefied natural gas (LNG) from major partners in 2021.

“Europe has not received a significant amount of liquefied natural gas supplies. A very large amount of LNG went to South America and Asia, because there was a higher price and higher demand. Plus the factor of energy transition in Europe was added to this. A large number of renewable energy sources (RES) in the energy balance of the EU countries and calm weather have led to the result that we are now seeing, “Sorokin explained.

The frenzied rise in gas prices has led to a sharp increase in electricity prices in Europe, both for the population and for companies. As a result, a number of enterprises in the countries of the region were forced to cease operations.

“Europe shot itself in the foot twice when it first introduced the rule that 50% of gas supplies should be made not from Russia, and then switched to exchange pricing. At the same time, now the Europeans are trying to accuse us of dictating our terms when they do not have enough gas. The President, in turn, made it clear that Russia does not occupy the position of some kind of dictator here and, immediately after filling its own storage facilities, will begin to gradually increase supplies to Europe. This will allow the Europeans not to freeze and give them an opportunity to think better, “said Alexey Korenev, analyst at FG Finam, in an interview with RT.

After Gazprom’s UGS facilities in Europe begin to fill up and the company begins to receive requests from the countries of the region for additional fuel supplies, exchange quotations may drop to $ 600-800 per 1,000 cubic meters, Korenev said. In his opinion, in the future this will help alleviate the severity of the European energy crisis. Natalia Milchakova adheres to a similar point of view.