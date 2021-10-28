https://ria.ru/20211028/ssha-1756752936.html

Gas producers must provide the countries of the world, the State Department said

2021-10-28T19: 38

WASHINGTON, October 28 – RIA Novosti. The United States believes that gas producers should provide the world with sufficient supply despite the coming energy transformation, said Amos Hochstein, a spokesman for the State Department for Energy Security. parts of Asia. I think it is not only the US and the international community … but also suppliers to ensure this, “Hochstein said at an international energy forum.” Suppliers who have the ability to increase production during certain periods of supply shortages as it has been so far … it is the responsibility of suppliers to meet global demand, ”added Hochstein.

