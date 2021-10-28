https://ria.ru/20211028/ssha-1756752936.html
Gas producers must provide the countries of the world, the State Department said
Gas producers must provide the countries of the world, the State Department said – RIA Novosti, 10/28/2021
Gas producers must provide the countries of the world, the State Department said
The United States believes that gas producers should provide the world with sufficient supply, despite the impending energy transformation, a spokesman said … RIA Novosti, 10/28/2021
2021-10-28T19: 38
2021-10-28T19: 38
2021-10-28T19: 38
economy
USA
U.S. Department of State
oil prices
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/150766/81/1507668113_0:219:4256:2613_1920x0_80_0_0_c08f2cef397dcd9a1c716fec0b312d3e.jpg
WASHINGTON, October 28 – RIA Novosti. The United States believes that gas producers should provide the world with sufficient supply despite the coming energy transformation, said Amos Hochstein, a spokesman for the State Department for Energy Security. parts of Asia. I think it is not only the US and the international community … but also suppliers to ensure this, “Hochstein said at an international energy forum.” Suppliers who have the ability to increase production during certain periods of supply shortages as it has been so far … it is the responsibility of suppliers to meet global demand, ”added Hochstein.
https://ria.ru/20211028/zakharova-1756689109.html
USA
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
2021
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
news
ru-RU
https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/150766/81/1507668113_241-0:4017:2832_1920x0_80_0_0_19d9fe0d4c773059c098be860a2d4f65.jpg
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
economics, usa, us state department, oil prices
Gas producers must provide the countries of the world, the State Department said