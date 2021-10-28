Gazprom and Moldova hold negotiations on the terms of a new contract – Economy and business

MOSCOW, October 27. / TASS /. Gazprom CEO Alexei Miller and Moldovan Deputy Prime Minister Andrei Spinu held talks on Wednesday on the terms of a new contract for the supply of Russian gas to the republic. This is stated in the message of the gas holding.

“Today in St. Petersburg Alexey Miller, Moldovan Deputy Prime Minister Andrei Spinu and Chairman of the Board of Moldovagaz Vadim Cheban continued negotiations on the terms of a new contract for the supply of Russian gas to the republic and on current issues of interaction between Gazprom and Moldovagaz,” message.

Details on the results of the negotiations were not given in the message of “Gazprom”.

In 2020, Gazprom delivered 3.05 billion cubic meters to Moldova. m of gas – 5.5% more than in 2019 (2.89 billion cubic meters), the holding notes.

On the situation with gas supplies to Moldova

Currently, Moldova is experiencing a gas shortage, as the contract with Gazprom expired at the end of September. The republic’s negotiations on a long-term contract with Gazprom are continuing. The Russian gas holding asks Moldova to pay off the debt in the amount of $ 709 million. Chisinau is offered options for deferring the payment of the debt, Gazprom is also ready to provide a 25% discount on gas, but Moldova is not yet ready to take advantage of this.

During the negotiations, the parties extended the current agreement until the end of October. This month the republic is importing gas at the market price – about $ 790 per 1,000 cubic meters. m. Currently, Chisinau is seeking to reduce the cost of gas to $ 200-300 per 1,000 cubic meters. m. Last year, the country paid an average of $ 148 for the same volume. Gazprom announced its readiness to extend the contract for November, if the Moldovan side pays in full for the supplies for September and October this year. At present, a part of Moldovan enterprises have been switched to fuel oil, an emergency regime has been introduced in the country and a search for alternative gas suppliers has begun.

The annual demand of Moldova for natural gas is estimated at about 1.3 billion cubic meters. m (with the Transnistrian region – about 2.9 billion cubic meters). Its republic buys from Gazprom and transports it through the territory of Ukraine.