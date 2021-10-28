https://ria.ru/20211028/gaz-1756740262.html

Gazprom Export received an appeal from Poland to cut gas prices

Gazprom Export received an appeal from Poland to reduce gas prices – RIA Novosti, 10/28/2021

Gazprom Export received an appeal from Poland to cut gas prices

Gazprom Export has received an appeal from the Polish concern to cut gas prices, the Russian company said. RIA Novosti, 28.10.2021

2021-10-28T18: 36

2021-10-28T18: 36

2021-10-28T18: 54

economy

Gazprom export

in the world

natural gas

Poland

gazprom

pgnig

Russia

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0a/17/1755959491_0-0:2822:1588_1920x0_80_0_0_1b1d8928bd3d6f31b7148846d2f61792.jpg

MOSCOW, October 28 – RIA Novosti. Gazprom Export has received an appeal from the Polish concern to cut gas prices, the Russian company said. Gazprom Export & lt; … & gt; is currently studying it, “- says the release. The Polish PGNiG previously sent a letter with a request to reduce the cost of fuel supplied to the country, justifying this with an unprecedented jump in the European wholesale market. The long-term agreement between PGNiG and Gazprom provides for the supply of up to ten billion cubic meters of gas According to the so-called take-or-pay clause, the concern is obliged to buy at least 8.7 billion cubic meters per year.The contract is valid until the end of 2022. The Polish leadership has repeatedly stated that it does not intend to extend it. Europe has grown sharply in recent months, with futures trading at $ 515 per thousand cubic meters in early August, but by the end of September they more than doubled and jumped to an all-time high of $ 1,937 on October 6, pushing up the cost of electricity for EU residents. Experts believe that the prerequisites for this situation are the low occupancy rate of storage facilities on the continent, limited Increased supply from suppliers and high demand for LNG in Asia. On October 13, Europe began an active period of gas withdrawal from its UGS facilities. At the start of the season, the storage facilities were just over 78 percent full, 14 percentage points less than the five-year average. On the eve, Vladimir Putin instructed Gazprom to increase the volume of fuel pumped into European underground storage facilities. The head of the state corporation, Alexey Miller, said that it was ready for this. After that, the price of gas in Europe began to decline. At the opening of trading, the price of November futures fell by nine percent – to $ 950 per thousand cubic meters.

https://ria.ru/20211028/gaz-1756742716.html

https://ria.ru/20211028/ukraina-1756543295.html

https://ria.ru/20211028/gaz-1756646039.html

Poland

Russia

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0a/17/1755959491_34-0:2765:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_56f25abb4f4fd69813bc404519b9d9e6.jpg

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

economics, gazprom export, worldwide, natural gas, poland, gazprom, pgnig, russia