German Foreign Ministry assessed information on the use of Turkish UAV by Ukraine – Gazeta.Ru

The German Foreign Ministry commented on reports of the use of Bayraktar drones by the Ukrainian army in Donbas, calling it “a violation of the Minsk agreements.” It is reported by RIA News”…

“In recent weeks, the OSCE special observation mission has recorded an increase in violations of the silence regime, heavy weapons were used. This violates the Minsk agreements, which Russia and Ukraine have pledged to implement. In addition to this, all parties use unmanned aerial vehicles, which, according to the Minsk agreements, can only be done by the OSCE SMM. We again call on all parties to de-escalate, ”said German Foreign Ministry spokesman Andrea Sasse during the briefing.

During her speech, she referred to the message of the General Staff of Ukraine about the use of the drone “in response to the shelling and death of a soldier and wounding of another.” The date of the message was not specified.

The Russian Foreign Ministry said earlier that Moscow started checking in connection with the information that appeared about the use of drones by Ukraine in the Donbass.

On October 27, information appeared that the Ukrainian military for the first time allegedly used the Bayraktar strike drone in the Donbass. The device, thanks to a guided bomb, allegedly destroyed the enemy’s weapons.

When neutralizing ammunition managed to avoid “Victims and large-scale consequences”. The DPR representatives passed the information to the staff of the OSCE Special Monitoring Mission.