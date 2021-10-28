Germany is concerned about the increased frequency of fighting in Donbass | News from Germany about Europe | DW

The German government is extremely concerned about both the increased hostilities in the Donbass and the more frequent use of heavy weapons in the battles between the Ukrainian army and pro-Russian separatists. This was stated on Wednesday, October 27, by a spokesman for the German Foreign Ministry. In addition, according to her, all parties to the conflict are ready to use unmanned aerial vehicles, which is contrary to the Minsk agreements. At the same time, Germany called on all parties to “participate more constructively than before in political negotiations.”
A day earlier, Ukraine, despite the ban, for the first time officially used the Turkish reconnaissance and strike unmanned complex Bayraktar against the separatists. So the Ukrainian army reacted to the shelling of its positions in the area of the village of Granitnoye, as a result of which a Ukrainian soldier was killed, the General Staff of the country’s armed forces explained. The device did not cross the line of demarcation, Kiev emphasized.
Kremlin: Combat drones threaten to destabilize the situation on the contact line
Meanwhile, the Kremlin considered the supply of Turkish combat drones to Kiev as a threat to the situation on the contact line. “As soon as such weapons fall into the hands of the military, they can potentially be used in this region of Ukraine, and this only leads to destabilization,” Interfax quotes the press secretary of the Russian President Dmitry Peskov.
The conflict in Donbass broke out in 2014. According to the UN, during this time, 13,000 people died in the region, and another 1.5 million were forced to flee their homes. The Minsk agreements were signed by the leaders of Germany, France, Ukraine and Russia in 2015, but their implementation has reached a dead end.
Smallest and southernmost checkpoint
The Gnutovo checkpoint near Mariupol is the smallest of the five entry-exit points in Donbass. About 3,500 civilians cross the front line every day. This is half as much as at other checkpoints. It is only three kilometers from this barrier to the Oktyabr checkpoint on the side of the DPR militants.
The path through the front line lies through Pischevik
The peculiarity of the checkpoint “Gnutovo” is that it is located directly in the village – in the village of Pishchevik. Local residents, of whom there are less than 20 left, actually live on the territory of the checkpoint. Relatives can get to them only after checking. And from 5 pm to 8 am, when the checkpoint is closed for the night, there is a curfew for locals – they cannot move freely around the village.
People are used to living at the checkpoint
52-year-old Andrey is the youngest resident of Pishchevik. He says that thanks to the checkpoint, the village is relatively calm – only machine-gun bursts are heard at night. “When our lads came in, order was established,” the man says. The locals have good neighborly relations with the border guards. “They will give bread and help bring some water,” says Andrei Antonina’s neighbor. “Good guys.”
Almost ordinary rural life
Most of Pishchevik’s residents are retirees. Some are helped by their relatives. Andrei was left alone – his wife died, but he does not receive a pension. He says that the necessary documents remained in the Luhansk region, on the territory of the “LPR”, where he worked as a miner before the war. The man cannot get the documents. Therefore, Andrey got a job as a janitor at the checkpoint and keeps a farm – 60 chickens and three pigs.
In Pischevik – not a single intact building
During active fighting in Pishchevik, almost all houses were destroyed or damaged. In the surviving windows, instead of glass, there is a film with the symbols of international organizations. A mine hit this house in 2016, Andrey told us. The owners were not at home during the shelling. Now they have moved to Mariupol.
Shelters at checkpoints are kept ready
The last time the Gnutovo checkpoint was fired upon in May 2018, border guards say. Then two anti-tank missiles were fired at the checkpoint. Fortunately, people were not injured – only two civilian vehicles were damaged. And although no one is shooting at the checkpoint now, no one can guarantee that the silence will continue. Therefore, shelters at the checkpoint are kept ready.
Minefields of Donbass
There are enough dangers near the checkpoint without shelling. The fields around and the gardens of local residents are littered with mines and ERW – “explosive remnants of war,” as experts call unexploded shells and grenades. According to the international organization HALO Trust, which deals with mine clearance, at least 922 civilians have been blown up by mines and ERW since the beginning of the war in Donbass. 286 of them died.
Checks as at the border
Checks at the checkpoint are as harsh as those at the real border. Border guards with specially trained dogs are looking for weapons, explosives and drugs. It is said that “serious” smuggling is rare. Marijuana is found several times a month, which people transport for their own needs.
War is war, and the music is playing
The 64-year-old resident of Mariupol Valery is not afraid of checks – in the trunk of his old Volvo he carries only an accordion. Goes to visit relatives in Novoazovsk, which is under the control of the self-proclaimed “DPR” – wants to play for them during a feast. Valery greatly appreciates such meetings – he can afford a trip “to the other side” only once every six months.
The front is very close to the checkpoint
The front line from the Gnutovo checkpoint is less than two kilometers. It is this section of the front that can become the fourth section where the disengagement of the forces of the Ukrainian army and the DPR militants will take place. Many military officials consider breeding to be a mistake. They say that the positions to which they can be taken are worse than the current ones.
Peter and Ivan
Soldier Peter (left) is 25 years old. He has been at the front for three years. His commander, Lieutenant Ivan (right) is only 21, he is in the war for three months. “You can only take us to our border,” says Peter.
Fluffy Special Forces
While there is no shelling, cats, which can be found in every trench, are warming themselves together with the military under the warm Azov sun. In this position, their record number is 25. For the military, such neighbors are extremely important, because they hold a line of defense against numerous mice and rats. In addition, the soldiers say, the animals are capable of anticipating shelling.
Author: Nikolay Berdnik
