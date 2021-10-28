Germany is concerned about the increased frequency of fighting in Donbass | News from Germany about Europe | DW

The German government is extremely concerned about both the increased hostilities in the Donbass and the more frequent use of heavy weapons in the battles between the Ukrainian army and pro-Russian separatists. This was stated on Wednesday, October 27, by a spokesman for the German Foreign Ministry. In addition, according to her, all parties to the conflict are ready to use unmanned aerial vehicles, which is contrary to the Minsk agreements. At the same time, Germany called on all parties to “participate more constructively than before in political negotiations.”

A day earlier, Ukraine, despite the ban, for the first time officially used the Turkish reconnaissance and strike unmanned complex Bayraktar against the separatists. So the Ukrainian army reacted to the shelling of its positions in the area of ​​the village of Granitnoye, as a result of which a Ukrainian soldier was killed, the General Staff of the country’s armed forces explained. The device did not cross the line of demarcation, Kiev emphasized.

Kremlin: Combat drones threaten to destabilize the situation on the contact line

Meanwhile, the Kremlin considered the supply of Turkish combat drones to Kiev as a threat to the situation on the contact line. “As soon as such weapons fall into the hands of the military, they can potentially be used in this region of Ukraine, and this only leads to destabilization,” Interfax quotes the press secretary of the Russian President Dmitry Peskov.

The conflict in Donbass broke out in 2014. According to the UN, during this time, 13,000 people died in the region, and another 1.5 million were forced to flee their homes. The Minsk agreements were signed by the leaders of Germany, France, Ukraine and Russia in 2015, but their implementation has reached a dead end.

