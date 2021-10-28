Germany was warned of a possible shortage of food and fuel, as in Britain – Gazeta.Ru

Germany may face the same problems that the UK is currently experiencing. This is reported by the Welt channel, the translation of which was published by InoTV…

Now the country, according to the channel, lacks 1.2 million workers. The shortage of personnel has affected 70 professions, and may lead to empty supermarket shelves and long queues at gas stations. In some areas, the shortage of workers is particularly acute. For example, the country lacks 18 thousand social workers and social teachers. A difficult situation in the field of caring for the elderly and sick people. And due to a shortage of 13,200 plumbers and specialists, obtaining these services for citizens can take a long time.

The future German authorities hope to solve the problem by increasing labor migration. One of the reasons for the shortage of personnel is the unattractiveness of some professions. For example, according to the Federal Statistical Office, last year in Germany a truck driver received only 14.2 euros per hour, excluding deductions and taxes.

“In fact, we need to make it as easy as possible to come to Germany and find a job here. And to remove bureaucratic barriers in front of enterprises, ”said Alexander Burstadde, an expert from the Institute of German Economics.

Recently British economy faced with serious problems due to lack of manpower. They started with agriculture and hospitality after the country left the European Union. Now the staff shortage has spread to the entire medium-sized business sector. More than 25% of the 500 British companies surveyed reported a decline in production capacity due to staff shortages. Many of them are considering options to cut production and increase prices.

Given that production capacity will decline, consumers will feel the impact within a few months in the form of a significant increase in prices for a number of products.