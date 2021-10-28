https://ria.ru/20211028/ewer-1756320184.html

Great Britain returns an ancient gold jug to Turkey

Great Britain returned to Turkey an ancient golden jug – Russia news today

Great Britain returns an ancient gold jug to Turkey

Great Britain returned to Turkey a 4,250-year-old gold jug. The examination established that the artifact was taken out of the country illegally, reports The Art Newspaper.

MOSCOW, October 28 – RIA Novosti. Great Britain returned to Turkey a 4,250-year-old gold jug. The examination established that the artifact was taken out of the country illegally, according to The Art Newspaper. Previously, the jug was part of the collection of the English businessman Arthur Gilbert and his wife Rosalind, who for many years collected decorative art objects, including dishes, as well as miniatures made of silver and gold. In 2008-2009, the artifact, like the entire collection, was donated to the Victoria and Albert Museum in London with the support of the Gilbert Trust for the Arts. In 2018, the foundation decided to conduct an audit of the collection to determine if any of the items were acquired illegally. This task was assigned to the curator of the gallery of Rosalind and Arthur Gilbert Jacques Schuchmacher. He turned his attention to the jug. The expert found that the merchant who sold it was associated with the illegal sale of antiques. Schuchmacher believes the artifact was stolen; Arthur Gilbert acquired the jug in 1989 from Bruce McNoll, an antiques dealer in Los Angeles. Then he gave 250 thousand dollars for it – a lot of money at that time. McNall said he received the gold item from the Zurich-based restorer Fritz Burka, who, as it turned out, was associated with Giacomo Medici, a convicted antiquities dealer from Italy. In 1989, these names may not have raised concerns. But now they are a “red flag” for researchers specializing in the origin of exhibits in museum collections. Although the jug was kept in the vault of the Victoria and Albert Museum, and was never displayed in front of the public, it had to be returned immediately to the Gilbert Foundation and then to Turkey. The artifact is now on display at the Ankara Historical Museum.

