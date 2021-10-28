https://ria.ru/20211028/zaschita-1756607993.html
Gunzburg called one hundred percent way to protect against coronavirus
Gunzburg called one hundred percent way to protect against coronavirus – Russia news today
Gunzburg called one hundred percent way to protect against coronavirus
Immunization with “Sputnik V”, and then revaccination with a nasal drug is likely to provide full protection not only from the severe course of COVID-19, but also from … RIA Novosti, 10/28/2021
2021-10-28T05: 37
2021-10-28T05: 37
2021-10-28T07: 22
spread of coronavirus
society
health – society
Alexander Gunzburg
Russia
coronavirus covid-19
coronavirus in Russia
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0a/19/1756090272_0:150:3136:1914_1920x0_80_0_0_53f412a894333b002ef5700408421220.jpg
MOSCOW, October 28 – RIA Novosti. Immunization with Sputnik V, and then revaccination with a nasal drug, is likely to provide full protection not only from the severe course of COVID-19, but also from infection with coronavirus in principle, Alexander Gunzburg, director of the Gamaleya National Research Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology, told RIA Novosti. noted that thanks to the nasal vaccine, an independent barrier is created that prevents the penetration of the virus into the human body at the level of local immunity in the “entrance gate.” It was named “Sputnik V.” In mid-October, the Ministry of Health authorized clinical trials of a nasal vaccine against coronavirus (SPRAY 08-Gam-COVID-Vac-2021) developed by the Gamaleya center. as additional protection against coronavirus. She emphasized that this type of immunization is ineffective without a basic COVID vaccination, and vaccination remains the most reliable method of protection. According to the head of the Russian Ministry of Health Mikhail Murashko, the proportion of those vaccinated among critically ill COVID-19 is less than 0.03 percent, while the vast majority of patients in hospitals are unvaccinated. At the end of September, the WHO announced the connection of mortality from SARS-CoV-2 with the refusal of preventive immunization.
https://ria.ru/20211028/shtamm-1756605144.html
https://ria.ru/20211028/ritm-1756605761.html
Russia
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
2021
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
news
ru-RU
https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0a/19/1756090272_405-0:3136:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_07cf1813beeb4cc6c79f0041d4e58f7b.jpg
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
society, health – society, alexander gintsburg, russia, coronavirus covid-19, coronavirus in russia
Gunzburg called one hundred percent way to protect against coronavirus