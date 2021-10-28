https://ria.ru/20211028/zaschita-1756607993.html

Gunzburg called one hundred percent way to protect against coronavirus

MOSCOW, October 28 – RIA Novosti. Immunization with Sputnik V, and then revaccination with a nasal drug, is likely to provide full protection not only from the severe course of COVID-19, but also from infection with coronavirus in principle, Alexander Gunzburg, director of the Gamaleya National Research Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology, told RIA Novosti. noted that thanks to the nasal vaccine, an independent barrier is created that prevents the penetration of the virus into the human body at the level of local immunity in the “entrance gate.” It was named “Sputnik V.” In mid-October, the Ministry of Health authorized clinical trials of a nasal vaccine against coronavirus (SPRAY 08-Gam-COVID-Vac-2021) developed by the Gamaleya center. as additional protection against coronavirus. She emphasized that this type of immunization is ineffective without a basic COVID vaccination, and vaccination remains the most reliable method of protection. According to the head of the Russian Ministry of Health Mikhail Murashko, the proportion of those vaccinated among critically ill COVID-19 is less than 0.03 percent, while the vast majority of patients in hospitals are unvaccinated. At the end of September, the WHO announced the connection of mortality from SARS-CoV-2 with the refusal of preventive immunization.

