Gunzburg: the combination of “Sputnik V” and a nasal vaccine can be 100% effective – Gazeta.Ru

Alexander Gunzburg, director of the Gamaleya National Research Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology (NICEM), believes that immunization with Sputnik V and subsequent revaccination with a nasal vaccine will probably protect against COVID by 100%, but this remains to be seen. The words of a specialist leads RIA News”…

“We assume, although it will need to be studied during clinical trials, that such immunity will be sterile, that is, the vaccinated person will have not only humoral, but also mucosal immunity at the level of the entrance gate,” said Gunzburg.

Formerly Gunzburg statedthat the second phase of clinical trials for a COVID-19 nasal spray vaccine has not yet started. According to the head of the institution, scientists have not yet moved to this stage due to the lack of funding.

The day before was filed application for clinical trials of the nasal form of “Sputnik V”.

Russia became the first country in the world to register a vaccine against COVID-19. The drug was developed by NITsEM named after Gamaleya jointly with the Russian Direct Investment Fund and was named “Sputnik V”. Subsequently, the vaccines “EpiVacCorona”, “KoviVak”, “Sputnik Light” and “EpiVacCorona-N” were registered.

The Ministry of Health said that the manufacturers of the Russian vaccine against COVID-19 “Sputnik V” finish preparation of additional documents for its approval in the EU.