Half a million subscribers came to beeline – Rambler / news

In the third quarter of 2021, the customer base of the mobile operator Beeline has grown by more than 500 thousand subscribers. This is reported in the new financial report of VimpelCom PJSC (beeline brand).

Users of 4G networks became the largest category of new customers of the Beeline: from July to September 2021 there were 1.2 million more of them (both new subscribers and current customers of the Beeline who started using 4G are taken into account). As a result, the Beeline 4G user base reached 25.4 million subscribers (an increase of 16.9 percent compared to the third quarter of 2020).

The number of new 4G base stations at the Beeline increased by 15.5 percent. Thanks to this, the operator’s fourth-generation network coverage reached 89 percent by the end of the third quarter.

The ARPU indicator (average revenue per user) of the beeline increased by 3.1 percent compared to last year – to 361 rubles. On average, the monthly use of high-speed mobile Internet and calls for more than 50 million Russians (this is how many subscribers have a Beeline) does not cost more than a cup of coffee.

Last year, financial reports showed that Beeline was losing customers. The operator was able to stabilize the subscriber base in the second half of 2020, and the positive dynamics recovered already in the first quarter of 2021. The return of 500 thousand subscribers in the Beeline is associated with the accelerated construction and modernization of the network, the launch of new tariffs and services, as well as the cleaning of toxic services (horoscopes, weather forecasts, etc.), the company emphasizes.

Earlier, the analytical agency TelecomDaily presented the results of a study, according to which Beeline took first place in terms of the quality of communication in the St. Petersburg metro.