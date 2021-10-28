Half a million subscribers returned to the Beeline

Such data is contained in the latest financial report of PJSC VimpelCom (beeline brand) – for the third quarter of 2021, the operator’s mobile services customer base grew by more than 500 thousand subscribers.

The largest growth among users of 4G networks – their number from July to September 2021 increased by 1.2 million (both new subscribers and current customers of the Beeline who began to use the fourth generation of communication are taken into account). As a result, the 4G network user base reached 25.4 million subscribers (an increase of 16.9% year-on-year). During the same time, the number of new 4G base stations at the Beeline increased by 15.5%.

The ARPU indicator (average revenue per user) in comparison with the results of last year at the Beeline increased by 3.1% – to 361 rubles. It turns out that, on average, the monthly use of high-speed mobile Internet and high-quality voice data transmission for more than 50 million Russians (namely, how many subscribers the Beeline has in total) costs like a cup of coffee.

Recall that in the past 2020, beeline, according to financial reports, was losing customers. The operator managed to stabilize the subscriber base in the second half of 2020, and positive dynamics was recorded already in the first quarter of this year. The return of another 500,000 subscribers is driven by a number of initiatives, including accelerated network construction, the launch of new services that are relevant to current customer needs, and the continued purge of toxic content provider services.