Halle Berry shared new photos with her lover, whom she hid for several months

Halle Berry, 54, actress and Catwoman, doesn’t like to talk about her private life. But when it comes to strong romantic feelings, it becomes almost impossible to resist posts with your loved one in the Instagram feed. The actress showed her new boyfriend to the subscribers bukalno in parts. At the end of July last year, Holly posted on her page a picture of two pairs of legs – hers and a mysterious stranger, presumably her boyfriend. In August, a similar photo appeared on the actress’s social network, only now the legs were captured against the background of the window, in which the dawn could be seen. And already in August, Holly decided to reveal the intrigue: the owner of the legs is 51-year-old singer and composer Van Hunt.

The other day, the actress finally published the first full-fledged photo session with her beloved. She is in a red dress and barefoot, he is in an extravagant suit, and both are very happy.

Not much is known about the chosen one of the star. Wang was born on March 8, 1970 in Ohio. He is a multi-instrumentalist, mastering the art of playing guitar, bass, keyboards, drums and saxophone. He has released five albums throughout his music career, and in 2006 won a Grammy Award for Best R&B Duo or Group with Vocal Performance for a cover version of the song Family Affair, recorded with John Legend.

We will remind, earlier Halle Berry met with a fashion model Gabriel Aubrey, from whom on March 16, 2008 she gave birth to a daughter, Nala. After breaking up, Holly met Olivier Martinez. The couple got married in 2013 – a few months before the birth of their son Maceo. Holly and Olivier announced the divorce at the end of October 2015. A little later in an interview, Holly spoke about her condition after the divorce:

I’m fine, really. I keep smiling, moving forward and really happy to be here now. No matter what difficulties you have to go through at the moment, you should not lose heart, stop thinking about yourself and your life and focus your attention on others. This is the best remedy in any situation, even if it is very difficult for you and you do not want to deal with anyone at all.

Then the music producer Alex da Kid, whose real name is Alexander Grant, became Holly’s lover. He is known for working with musicians such as Rihanna, Dr. Dre, Eminem and Imagine Dragons, and was nominated for a Grammy Award. Holly and Alex, who is 16 years younger than her, first began to be seen together in July 2017. They decided to declassify their relationship in the fall, first appearing together at the LOVE x Miu Miu party held as part of London Fashion Week, and then posting identical joint photos with the caption “My balance” to social networks. In November, the couple spent a romantic vacation on the island of Bora Bora in French Polynesia, where they celebrated Thanksgiving Day… Alex and Holly broke up after 5 months of relationship.