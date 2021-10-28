Halle Berry wore a $ 528 dress on the red carpet

The Catwoman star loves outfits with an accent on the cleavage.

Another stellar event took place in Los Angeles – ELLE magazine presented the Women in Hollywood award. The event was held at the new Film Academy Museum, and many celebrities attended, including an actress Halle Berry…

In front of the cameras, the 55-year-old star posed in a bright dress from the Dundas x Revolve brand. The outfit was long, with a paisley print, bishop sleeves, a high side slit and a very deep V-neckline.

The actress complemented her image with a lot of gold jewelry, a handbag on a chain, black sandals and a high hairdo.

Halle Berry / Associated Press

The cost of the dress, like Holly’s, is $ 528.

Halle Berry Dress

She came to the event in the company of her boyfriend, singer and musician Van Hunt.

Halle Berry / Associated Press

Read also:

With an emphasis on the neckline: Halle Berry appeared at the event in an interesting outfit

Wow what: Halle Berry in a leopard bodysuit showed a sexy figure

With a new hairstyle and a romantic dress: Halle Berry showed a spectacular look at the Oscars

Halle Berry’s beautiful exits (10 photos)



Share this: Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Telegram Viber Email Copy link