Hayley Bieber, Demi Moore, Halle Berry, Eva Longoria and others at the Women In Hollywood Awards

Women In Hollywood is an award established by the American version of an international glossy magazine a few years ago, but it experienced a renaissance recently with the #MeToo movement. Today, some representatives of the American show business, who received their awards, were noted just in the struggle for women’s rights and defending their position in confrontation with men, but others were awarded prizes for their contribution to the development of culture and art.

Last year, this event, like dozens of others, had to be canceled due to the acute situation with the coronavirus pandemic. Perhaps that is why this time it was decided to honor not eight women, as usual, but nine. Holly Berry, Jennifer Hudson, Rita Moreno, Lauren Ridloff, Gal Gadot, as well as Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek, Gemma Chan and Jody Comer this time became the owners of the statuettes and the personal cover of the new Elle issue, but, alas, they missed the award. Jolie and Hayek, by the way, had a good reason: the day before, they both attended the premiere of the film “The Eternals” and probably decided to take a break. Other guests included Demi Moore, Halle Berry’s lover Van Hunt, Jordana Brewster, Kerry Washington, Eva Longoria, Ciara, Gal Gadot’s husband Yaron Vincento, Haley Bieber and many others.

The venue for the award was The Academy Museum, which opened less than a month ago. This is the first such large museum dedicated to the history of cinema and the influence of Hollywood on world cinema in the United States.

