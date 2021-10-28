Head of Ukrainian office Saakashvili not allowed into Georgia

https://ria.ru/20211027/gruziya-1756577727.html

KIEV, October 27 – RIA Novosti. Maria Barabash, executive director of the Office of Simple Solutions and Results, founded in Ukraine on the initiative of former Georgian President Mikhail Saakashvili, said she was not allowed to enter Georgia due to incorrectly completed visa documents, although there is a visa-free regime between Ukraine and Georgia. On Wednesday, Ukrainian journalist Dmitry Gordon was not allowed into Georgia, where he flew to interview Saakashvili. Barabash was with him. Ukrainian Ombudsman Lyudmila Denisova also reported about problems entering Georgia. On Tuesday, Saakashvili’s Ukrainian lawyer Yevgeny Hrushovets was also unable to enter Georgia. we have a visa-free regime with Georgia, so this reason is completely illegitimate. They also noted “other reasons” … They gave only such information, “she said on the air of the Ukraine 24 TV channel. She called this decision political and believes that in this way the Georgian the authorities do not want Saakashvili’s supporters to find out something. The ex-president was detained in Georgia on October 1, and he is undergoing several criminal cases at home. Saakashvili was convicted in absentia of the murder of banker Sandro Girgvliani and the beating of deputy Valery Gelashvili. In the first case, Saakashvili was sentenced to three years in prison, in the second – to six. In addition, he is involved in the cases of dispersal of the opposition rally on November 7, 2007, the pogrom of the Imedi TV company and the embezzlement of funds from the state budget – they are still being considered by the courts.

