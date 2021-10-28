https://ria.ru/20211027/gruziya-1756577727.html
Head of Ukrainian office Saakashvili not allowed into Georgia
The head of the Ukrainian office of Saakashvili was not allowed into Georgia – RIA Novosti, 10/27/2021
Head of Ukrainian office Saakashvili not allowed into Georgia
The executive director of the organization “Office of Simple Solutions and Results”, created in Ukraine on the initiative of former Georgian President Mikhail Saakashvili, … RIA Novosti, 27.10.2021
2021-10-27T20: 20
2021-10-27T20: 20
2021-10-27T20: 20
in the world
Ukraine
Georgia
Mikhail Saakashvili
lyudmila denisova
Dmitry Gordon
detention of Saakashvili in Georgia
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0a/02/1752772983_0:4:3084:1739_1920x0_80_0_0_4fe41f88c77f7714dab6e80e4dd17b90.jpg
KIEV, October 27 – RIA Novosti. Maria Barabash, executive director of the Office of Simple Solutions and Results, founded in Ukraine on the initiative of former Georgian President Mikhail Saakashvili, said she was not allowed to enter Georgia due to incorrectly completed visa documents, although there is a visa-free regime between Ukraine and Georgia. On Wednesday, Ukrainian journalist Dmitry Gordon was not allowed into Georgia, where he flew to interview Saakashvili. Barabash was with him. Ukrainian Ombudsman Lyudmila Denisova also reported about problems entering Georgia. On Tuesday, Saakashvili’s Ukrainian lawyer Yevgeny Hrushovets was also unable to enter Georgia. we have a visa-free regime with Georgia, so this reason is completely illegitimate. They also noted “other reasons” … They gave only such information, “she said on the air of the Ukraine 24 TV channel. She called this decision political and believes that in this way the Georgian the authorities do not want Saakashvili’s supporters to find out something. The ex-president was detained in Georgia on October 1, and he is undergoing several criminal cases at home. Saakashvili was convicted in absentia of the murder of banker Sandro Girgvliani and the beating of deputy Valery Gelashvili. In the first case, Saakashvili was sentenced to three years in prison, in the second – to six. In addition, he is involved in the cases of dispersal of the opposition rally on November 7, 2007, the pogrom of the Imedi TV company and the embezzlement of funds from the state budget – they are still being considered by the courts.
https://ria.ru/20211027/advokat-1756466868.html
Ukraine
Georgia
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
2021
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
news
ru-RU
https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0a/02/1752772983_177 0:2908:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_71be01051deb7deba2891186f11f0506.jpg
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
in the world, Ukraine, Georgia, Mikhail Saakashvili, Lyudmila Denisova, Dmitry Gordon, the detention of Saakashvili in Georgia
Head of Ukrainian office Saakashvili not allowed into Georgia
“The reason, so I brought a document that was given to me at the border in Georgia, and it is written that I incorrectly applied for a visa to Georgia. We all know very well that we have a visa-free regime with Georgia, therefore this reason is completely illegitimate. They are also made a note “other reasons” … They gave only such information, “she said on the air of the Ukraine 24 TV channel.
Yesterday, 12:56
Saakashvili’s lawyer was not allowed into Georgia
She called this decision political and believes that in this way the Georgian authorities do not want Saakashvili’s supporters to know something.
The ex-president was detained in Georgia on October 1, at home he is being held in several criminal cases. Saakashvili was convicted in absentia of the murder of banker Sandro Girgvliani and the beating of deputy Valery Gelashvili. In the first case, Saakashvili was sentenced to three years in prison, in the second – to six. In addition, he is involved in the cases of dispersal of the opposition rally on November 7, 2007, the pogrom of the Imedi TV company and the embezzlement of funds from the state budget – they are still being considered by the courts.