“Heap of garbage”: Myasnikov called a fatal error with coronavirus

https://ria.ru/20211028/koronavirus-1756658730.html
The main fatal mistake of patients with covid is named
“Heap of garbage”: Myasnikov called a fatal error in the coronavirus – Russia news today
The main fatal mistake of patients with covid is named
Doctor and TV presenter Alexander Myasnikov on the air of the “Full Contact” program with Vladimir Solovyov suggested that … RIA Novosti, 10/28/2021
2021-10-28T13: 02
2021-10-28T13: 02
2021-10-28T13: 34
spread of coronavirus
society
health – society
Vladimir Soloviev (TV presenter)
Russia
coronavirus covid-19
coronavirus in Russia
alexander myasnikov (doctor)
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0a/1c/1756633190_0:351:3015:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_345f7676c67f506ee5225ec3beb3ac01.jpg
MOSCOW, October 28 – RIA Novosti. Doctor and TV presenter Alexander Myasnikov, on the air of the Full Contact program with Vladimir Solovyov, suggested that the mortality rate from coronavirus increased in Russia. According to the specialist, COVID-19 is a spontaneous disease, in which most often it is possible to be treated at home, and hospitalization is necessary with viral pneumonia on the basis of special indications. He emphasized that the fever must be fought with “paracetamol, drinking plenty of fluids, chicken broth and bed rest.” However, when infected with coronavirus, many begin to randomly take various drugs: blood thinners, hormonal and antibiotics. The doctor is sure that this approach to treatment will only worsen the situation. masses of people, instead of helping, can increase mortality, “says Myasnikov. Summing up, he called on doctors to inform patients about the dangers of using unnecessary drugs. Over the past day, 40,096 cases of COVID-19 were detected in Russia – this is a record figure since the beginning of the epidemic. A total of 8,392,697 infections were registered in the country, and now the growth rate is 0.48 percent. Vaccination remains the most reliable way to protect against coronavirus. According to the head of the Ministry of Health, Mikhail Murashko, the proportion of vaccinated among seriously ill COVID-19 is less than 0.03 percent, while the vast majority of patients in hospitals are unvaccinated. immunization. This was also indicated in Rospotrebnadzor: according to the head of the department, Anna Popova, there are almost no vaccinated among the dead.
https://ria.ru/20211027/delta-1756570755.html
https://ria.ru/20211028/zaschita-1756607993.html
Russia
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
2021
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
news
ru-RU
https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0a/1c/1756633190_0-0:2729:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_b6e2ff8cb42ae73d58d1590e7ffaaab4.jpg
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
society, health – society, vladimir soloviev (TV presenter), russia, coronavirus covid-19, coronavirus in russia, alexander myasnikov (doctor)
“Heap of garbage”: Myasnikov called a fatal error with coronavirus
According to the specialist, COVID-19 is a self-limiting disease in which most often it is possible to be treated at home, and hospitalization is necessary for viral pneumonia on the basis of special indications. He emphasized that the fever must be fought with “paracetamol, drinking plenty of fluids, chicken broth and bed rest.” However, when infected with coronavirus, many begin to randomly take various drugs: blood thinners, hormonal and antibiotics.
The reason for the high infectivity of the delta strain of coronavirus found
The doctor is confident that such an approach to treatment will only worsen the state of affairs.
“And the sick get a lot of garbage in the form of supposedly antiviral drugs. I am afraid that this uncontrolled treatment of a whole mass of people, instead of helping, may increase mortality,” Myasnikov said.
Summing up, he called on doctors to inform patients about the dangers of using unnecessary drugs.
Over the past day, 40,096 cases of COVID-19 have been detected in Russia – this is a record figure since the beginning of the epidemic. In total, 8 392 697 infections were registered in the country, now the growth rate is 0.48 percent.
Vaccination remains the most reliable way to protect against coronavirus. According to the head of the Ministry of Health, Mikhail Murashko, the proportion of those vaccinated among seriously ill COVID-19 is less than 0.03 percent, while the vast majority of patients in hospitals are unvaccinated.
At the end of September, the WHO announced the connection of mortality from SARS-CoV-2 with the refusal of preventive immunization. This was also indicated in Rospotrebnadzor: according to the head of the department, Anna Popova, there are almost no vaccinated among the dead.
Gunzburg called one hundred percent way to protect against coronavirus