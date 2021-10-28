“Heap of garbage”: Myasnikov called a fatal error with coronavirus

https://ria.ru/20211028/koronavirus-1756658730.html

The main fatal mistake of patients with covid is named

MOSCOW, October 28 – RIA Novosti. Doctor and TV presenter Alexander Myasnikov, on the air of the Full Contact program with Vladimir Solovyov, suggested that the mortality rate from coronavirus increased in Russia. According to the specialist, COVID-19 is a spontaneous disease, in which most often it is possible to be treated at home, and hospitalization is necessary with viral pneumonia on the basis of special indications. He emphasized that the fever must be fought with “paracetamol, drinking plenty of fluids, chicken broth and bed rest.” However, when infected with coronavirus, many begin to randomly take various drugs: blood thinners, hormonal and antibiotics. The doctor is sure that this approach to treatment will only worsen the situation. masses of people, instead of helping, can increase mortality, “says Myasnikov. Summing up, he called on doctors to inform patients about the dangers of using unnecessary drugs. Over the past day, 40,096 cases of COVID-19 were detected in Russia – this is a record figure since the beginning of the epidemic. A total of 8,392,697 infections were registered in the country, and now the growth rate is 0.48 percent. Vaccination remains the most reliable way to protect against coronavirus. According to the head of the Ministry of Health, Mikhail Murashko, the proportion of vaccinated among seriously ill COVID-19 is less than 0.03 percent, while the vast majority of patients in hospitals are unvaccinated. immunization. This was also indicated in Rospotrebnadzor: according to the head of the department, Anna Popova, there are almost no vaccinated among the dead.

