Hearings on Assange’s extradition case ended in London court

2021-10-28T18: 59

LONDON, October 28 – RIA Novosti. A two-day hearing on the extradition case of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange ended in the High Court of London, the court retired to make a decision without specifying a specific date when it will be taken, RIA Novosti reports. Assange to the States. The US government contested the decision made on January 4, 2021 by the judge of the Central Criminal Court of London, Vanessa Baraitser, who refused to extradite Assange to the US authorities, the reason for this was the psychological state of Assange, who, according to the judge, could commit suicide in an American prison. we have a lot of food for thought, we need time to think it over, “- said the judge after the end of the hearing.

