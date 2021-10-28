Hospital for patients with COVID-19 reopened in Patriot Park :: Society :: RBC

The hospital worked last spring, then from October 2020 to February this year and last summer. It was re-deployed due to the increase in the number of cases. Last week Vorobyov said that 10 thousand beds are occupied by patients with COVID-19

Photo: Gavriil Grigorov / TASS



A hospital for patients with coronavirus infection has again been deployed in the Patriot park near Moscow. This was announced on the air of the channel “360” by the Governor of the Moscow Region Andrei Vorobyov.

“Thanks to the Ministry of Defense. Once again they came to our aid and not only provided the Patriot park for a permanent hospital, but also sent us doctors, ”he said.

Previously, the hospital operated last spring, then from October last year to February this year. Against the background of an increase in the number of cases of COVID-19, the hospital was re-deployed on June 21, it closed on August 1.

Last week, Vorobyov said that in the Moscow region, 10 thousand beds were occupied by patients with coronavirus. “Seven out of ten people are on oxygen, we need regular oxygen supplies, we see that 80–85% of people are 50+ and they are not vaccinated,” he said. Later, the head of the region said that 502 artificial lung ventilation devices (IVL) were employed in the Moscow region, which was a record figure.