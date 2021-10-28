Six years ago, the doctor gave Johnny Bufarkhat medicine, after which he developed an allergy to almost everything. Bufarkhat turned out to be locked in the four walls of his girlfriend’s apartment in London. He lost live communication with friends, walks, in general, his usual way of life. Social networks seemed to him a faint semblance of the real world. Then Bufarkhat decided to create his own virtual world, as similar as possible to the real one. And then there was a pandemic and the world was in the same position as Bufarkhat. And his service, called Hopin, has become very popular. In August this year, during the next round of funding, Hopin received an estimate of $ 7.75 billion, and the fortune of its founder was $ 3.2 billion. The 27-year-old Bufarkhat is one of the youngest self-made billionaires in the world. He found a way to improve his physical condition, but still rarely leaves the house, communicates with people online and buys up competitors on the Internet, he is now unable to seal the deal with a handshake.