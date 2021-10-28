Six years ago, the doctor gave Johnny Bufarkhat medicine, after which he developed an allergy to almost everything. Bufarkhat turned out to be locked in the four walls of his girlfriend’s apartment in London. He lost live communication with friends, walks, in general, his usual way of life. Social networks seemed to him a faint semblance of the real world. Then Bufarkhat decided to create his own virtual world, as similar as possible to the real one. And then there was a pandemic and the world was in the same position as Bufarkhat. And his service, called Hopin, has become very popular. In August this year, during the next round of funding, Hopin received an estimate of $ 7.75 billion, and the fortune of its founder was $ 3.2 billion. The 27-year-old Bufarkhat is one of the youngest self-made billionaires in the world. He found a way to improve his physical condition, but still rarely leaves the house, communicates with people online and buys up competitors on the Internet, he is now unable to seal the deal with a handshake.
Wrong medicine
Bufarkhat’s mother is a Syrian with Armenian roots, an accountant by education. She met an engineer from Lebanon and moved to his homeland. Due to the civil war in Lebanon (1975-1990), the couple left for Australia. There in Sydney and was born June 1, 1994 Bufarkhat.
In search of work, the family moved to Los Angeles, and then to Dubai, where Bufarkhat attended the American Academy. But when it came time to choose a master’s program, he preferred the University of Manchester in the UK to American education. Partly because it was necessary to study in it not four, but only three years. And also because, as he told The Times, “in the United States it sometimes seems that you are living in a bubble, and I wanted to feel like a citizen of the world.” In Manchester, Bufarkhat tried to launch several startups. For example, an app called Universe that gave students restaurant discounts if they registered online. Or an analogue of the Medium blog platform. There was also a website about diets.
All these undertakings did not have much success.