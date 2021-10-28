How Charlie’s Angels actresses have changed – Rambler / cinema

The film “Charlie’s Angels” became a cult classic, and the actresses instantly became stars. The premiere of the picture took place in 2000, but it can be watched with pleasure even after many years.

Photo: Shot from the movie “Charlie’s Angels”Shot from the movie “Charlie’s Angels”

The tape became a film adaptation of the television series of the same name, which was released in 1970. The action comedy tells the story of female agents who work in the super-secret division of the Charlie’s Angels organization. They are successful and charming, it seems that nothing can prevent them from completing the most difficult tasks, but the last mission becomes decisive for them. The main roles were played by Cameron Diaz, Drew Barrymore and Lucy Liu.

Cameron Diaz

The actress became famous back in the 90s after the release of the film “The Mask” with her participation. She began to receive offers from directors, and by 2000 she was already a fairly popular actress. After Charlie’s Angels, she continued to act in films. She received a variety of offers and as a result, she was involved in many shields. For example, in “Vanilla Sky”, as well as the actress took up voice acting – she became the voice of Princess Fiona in “Shrek”. By 2010, Forbes analysts named her one of the richest female celebrities.

After that, Cameron had roles mainly in romantic comedies. The actress’s final film work was the 2014 adaptation of the Broadway musical Annie. Critics took this role negatively and the actress stated that she was taking a break from her career. In 2017, she announced that she was retiring from the cinema. Diaz said she was tired of flying and traveling.

Now the former actress has devoted herself to her family. In 2015, she married musician Benji Madden. In 2019, they had a daughter.

Drew Barrymore

A breakthrough in cinema for Barrymore was his role in the movie “Alien” in 1982. Then she was only seven years old. When she was 10, she already received a Golden Globe. However, fame at a young age did not go to the girl’s favor. In 1990, she published a book in which she admitted that she started smoking, drinking alcohol and illegal substances as a child. At the age of 13, she first went to a rehabilitation center. This became the subject of discussion in the media, so the agents of the actress were sure that she would no longer be able to play in films due to notoriety.

However, in the 90s, she was able to successfully “jump” from children’s roles to adults. Most of her roles fell on the period of the nineties and zero, but she did not receive resounding success, as in childhood. Now Barrymore continues to periodically appear in films as an actress, but also acts as a producer. Since 2007, Barrymore has been the UN Ambassador.

Lucy Liu

The very first memorable project of the actress was the comedy series “Ellie McBeal”, which was released in 1998. Charlie’s Angels was a real breakthrough for her, and the role of Alex made her recognizable all over the world. After this picture, she played in the film “Kill Bill”, as well as in several other projects. Liu became predominantly a voice actress, and many television projects, including animated ones, appeared in her filmography.