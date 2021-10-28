How do couples live where one of the spouses has HIV, discordant couples, where to take an HIV test in Yekaterinburg, October 28, 2021 | e1.ru

The saddest situation is when people do not talk about their diagnosis at all. When a woman is pregnant and she is HIV-infected, she does not tell her husband about the disease, she is embarrassed to take pills. All this leads to a deterioration in the patient’s condition, infection of the child and spouse.
– People adapt to everything. HIV is not the worst disease. You are not bedridden. In my practice I had a woman who cried that she could not breastfeed her baby because of HIV, this was the main tragedy for her, – said Maria Vlasova. – And someone is terribly afraid of the stigmatization of doctors: they say, I will not go to dentistry once again, otherwise they will look askance at me.
Some people can only accept their illness with the help of a psychologist. The topic of HIV is taboo in many families; sick people cannot share their problems even with the closest ones.
– Only information can change the situation. The more people know about HIV and take the disease calmly, the more patients affected by HIV will feel safer – go to the doctor, inform their partner about their HIV status, calmly take medications, the psychologist concluded.
