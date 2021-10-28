How do covid passes work in Europe and when will they be canceled?

2 hours ago

Photo caption, BBC correspondent in the Netherlands Anna Holligan made sure that the local quar code is not checked everywhere

Covid passes have been introduced in almost all of Europe in recent months. They are called differently in different countries, but the essence is the same: now that almost everywhere the majority of the population is vaccinated, the vaccination certificate becomes a pass not only to the plane, but also to a bar, to a cinema, and even to work in some places.

Some part of citizens, often under the leadership of populist parties, protests, calling it discrimination and segregation, but in the coming months, at least this winter, covid certificates in many countries will remain a pass to their old life: the authorities want to push the doubters and the lazy to finally getting vaccinated.

The overall picture of the use of covid certificates in Europe is rather varied.

In England covid certificates are not needed anywhere, whereas Scotland introduced them and associated some restrictions with them.

On Ukraine Covid certificates are required for travel by bus or train, in addition, in theory, they must be presented at the entrance to a cafe, cinema or shopping center in the so-called red zones – regions with the highest incidence. But, as our correspondents report, in reality they are rarely checked.

In Russia “quar codes”, that is, certificates of vaccination or a fresh negative test, were adopted only by a part of the regions, and the restrictions associated with vaccinations are very different: somewhere without a “quar code” they are not allowed only to mass events, and somewhere – even to work.

In Estonia Theoretically, you cannot go to a bar or restaurant without a covid certificate, but in fact they are not tested in all drinking establishments.

In Latvia Until November 14, a new lockdown was generally introduced with a night curfew, work from home and the closure of most stores, and as for covid certificates, they are mandatory for workers in those areas where it is impossible to work in absentia.

Lithuania She called her certificate “passport of opportunities”, and without it, in theory, you cannot get to a bar or restaurant, to a store (except food), to any entertainment establishments, as well as to a hairdresser or beauty salon.

How are things in “old” Europe? BBC correspondents in different countries have worked together to paint a big picture.

Photo caption, In France, as Hugh Scofield said, the electronic “health pass” quickly became a common part of life.

Italy introduced probably the toughest regulations in Europe. A “green pass” with a quar code – a certificate of at least one vaccination against covid, a negative test result, or that a person has already been ill – must be shown everywhere: in restaurants, cinemas, gyms, trains. Without it, they will not be allowed to work.

“Passes are checked regularly, and my family, having flown in from Britain, were amazed at how strict the rules are here, including wearing masks,” BBC correspondent Mark Lowen said.

In FranceAs our correspondent reports, the “sanitary pass” surprisingly quickly became commonplace, and few people think about showing it on their smartphone when entering a bar, cinema, museum, or when boarding a train or plane.

In the Netherlands, According to the BBC correspondent, things are very different.

“The passes were introduced on September 25, but I have never been asked for it in any beach bar, restaurant, cafe or museum,” says Anna Holligan. in stores and at sporting events. “

Photo caption, In the Balkan countries, according to Guy Deloney, covid certificates are checked, to put it mildly, selectively

Denmark back in April, it was the first in Europe to introduce “coronavirus passes”, but canceled them already in September, along with all other restrictions, announcing that the covid epidemic in the country had been defeated.

In Germany in connection with covid certificates, new ad signs, incomprehensible to foreigners, have appeared. On the doors of many restaurants, cafes and bars, you can now see the laconic “2G” announcement. This means that only those who are vaccinated (geimpft) or those who have been cured of covid (genesen) are allowed here.

If there is no such announcement, then this means that the usual 3G rule applies here, that is, you can enter here with a negative test result.

How do citizens feel about covid certificates?

Most Dutch people have adopted covid passes as a means of getting back to normal, but are testing them in the Netherlands without undue zeal. According to one recent study, two-thirds of the country’s cafes and restaurants are actually scanned.

“When I ask the waiters or cashiers at the ticket office if they need to show the quar code, they usually answer:” No, we believe you “or” we have nothing to read it with, “says Anna Holligan.

In Denmark the majority also embraced covid passes and related restrictions as a way to get out of lockdowns. Well, now the country has already 75 percent of the adult population vaccinated, and the third vaccination campaign is starting.

But in the Balkans – in Serbia, Croatia, Slovenia, North Macedonia – People, according to the impressions of BBC correspondent Guy Delauney, are clearly not enthusiastic about covid passes.

In one restaurant, for example, in the center of the Macedonian capital Skopje, passes are checked, in the next one they are not. Visitors often stage scenes, and in many establishments, the announcement of a mandatory covid certificate at the entrance is just a decoration for the inspectors.

Photo author, EPA Photo caption, In Italy, dockers at the country’s main port in Trieste staged the loudest protests against covid work passes.

Protests

Italians is often thought of as a rather careless nation with different rules, but the pandemic, according to Mark Lowen, has changed a lot. The first blow of the coronavirus in Europe last year fell on Italy, the crisis was severe, and now the movement of “anti-axers” in the country is relatively small. Although there were protests and even riots, but not much.

In Switzerland Protest demonstrations take place on a weekly basis, and opponents of mandatory covid passes have also collected signatures for a referendum to repeal them. It will take place on November 28.

In France – in Paris and other cities – demonstrations of “anti-axers” take place every Saturday, but, according to the observations of the BBC correspondent Hugh Scofield, they did not become a mass movement, and the demonstrations are gradually becoming less crowded.

In AustriaAccording to correspondent Bettany Bell, the opposition right-wing populist Freedom Party has led the movement of opponents of covid passes. Its leader, Herber Kikl, accuses the government of discrimination and division of society.

In Slovenia – in Ljubljana – protests take place every Wednesday, and in some cases the police had to use tear gas and water cannons. In the Serbian capital Belgrade, according to Guy Deloney, protesters have also appeared very recently, although they need covid passes there in bars and restaurants only after ten in the evening.

In Denmark all parties, including the opposition, agreed on the need to introduce covid passes, but only for a certain period of time. And so it was done: now they have been canceled. There were protest demonstrations, but small, in the hundreds, not thousands.

Photo author, Reuters Photo caption, In the Slovenian capital Ljubljana, protests against covid restrictions are held weekly

Have Covid Passes Affected the Rate of Vaccination?

In FranceAccording to Hugh Scofield, the effect of the introduction of covid passes in August was obvious: many of those who hesitated, obviously, decided that it was necessary to return to normal life, and the number of vaccinated people skyrocketed. Now in the 65 millionth country 50 million people are vaccinated, 88.4% of the population is over 12 years old.

And from mid-October, another measure of compulsion to vaccinate came into force: in France, free tests were canceled. In the “sanitary pass” there can be either a certificate of vaccination, or a fresh negative test result, and now you have to pay for the test, and, as you know, it does not last long.

“Italians Nothing is more motivating than the threat of excommunication from his beloved trattoria, says Mark Lowen, and when mandatory covid passes were announced, there was a surge in vaccinations across the country. “

Now in Italy 82% of the population is vaccinated – this is one of the highest rates in Europe.

Photo caption, In Italy, according to Mark Lowen, coronavirus restrictions are observed quite strictly

How long are covid passes?

In Italy they will definitely remain in effect until the end of the year, and next year the government promises to decide what to do with them based on the level of infections and hospitalizations, as well as the proportion of vaccinated. The government says the alternative to green passes is a new lockdown, and most Italians, according to Mark Lowen, are willing to do whatever it takes to avoid it.

In Austria The scope of validity of covid passes is only expanding: from November 1, certificates of vaccination, previous illness or negative analysis will be required for going to work. In addition, in winter, only people with covid passes will be allowed to ski resorts.