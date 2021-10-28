How do covid passes work in Europe and when will they be canceled?

Anna Holligan with Dutch Coronacheck app
Photo caption,

BBC correspondent in the Netherlands Anna Holligan made sure that the local quar code is not checked everywhere

Covid passes have been introduced in almost all of Europe in recent months. They are called differently in different countries, but the essence is the same: now that almost everywhere the majority of the population is vaccinated, the vaccination certificate becomes a pass not only to the plane, but also to a bar, to a cinema, and even to work in some places.

Some part of citizens, often under the leadership of populist parties, protests, calling it discrimination and segregation, but in the coming months, at least this winter, covid certificates in many countries will remain a pass to their old life: the authorities want to push the doubters and the lazy to finally getting vaccinated.

The overall picture of the use of covid certificates in Europe is rather varied.

In England covid certificates are not needed anywhere, whereas Scotland introduced them and associated some restrictions with them.

