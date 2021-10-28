How much the main Russian grocery stores earned. Infographics :: Business :: RBC

Magnit agreed to purchase Dixy



Thanks to M&A deals, Lenta also improved its operating indicators, which this summer for € 215 million (about 19.5 billion rubles) acquired the Billa supermarket chain. In the third quarter, Lenta’s sales grew by 13.3% year-on-year, to RUB 118.2 billion. In April-June, the company’s revenue fell by 0.2% to 110.8 billion rubles.

On Thursday, at the close of trading on the London Stock Exchange, Magnit again became the most expensive Russian food retailer. The company’s securities rose in price by 0.45%, to $ 18.95, and capitalization reached almost $ 9.7 billion.At the same time, the value of the GDRs of the largest retailer in terms of turnover, X5 Group, decreased by 2.56%, by the end of trading the securities were worth $ 34.28 , and capitalization amounted to $ 9.3 billion. Magnit surpasses its competitor in capitalization for the second time in a month: for example, by the close of trading on the London Stock Exchange on October 12, the capitalization of Magnit reached $ 9.201 billion, X5 – $ 9.149 billion. according to the capitalization of X5 Group in February 2018, the Krasnodar retailer held it for almost seven years.

What helps to increase sales

The main driver of LFL sales growth was the increased average check, industry leader X5 Group said in its financial statements. The comparable average check of retailers is growing much faster than traffic, these “sails” are inflated by the increasing inflation, says Victor Dima, head of the department of stock market analysis at Aton.

Food inflation in the third quarter of 2021 was 8.1%, peaking at 9.2% in September, up from 7.3% in the second quarter of 2021. Earlier, the head of the Ministry of Economic Development, Maxim Reshetnikov, explained that two factors contributed to the acceleration of food inflation: the atypical rise in prices for vegetables and fruits, as well as the acceleration in the rise in prices for meat.

The decrease in comparable traffic from the reported retailers was recorded by Lenta. As Dima explains, most likely, this data reflects the normalization of consumer behavior and competition with online retail – last year they visited fewer stores, but increased the basket volume, the large format of Lenta encouraged such purchases, now consumers have returned to their usual patterns consumption and more often prefer shops of smaller formats.

Explosive growth in online sales

Food chains are actively increasing their distance selling. In July-September, X5 Group increased the total turnover of Vprok.ru Perekrestok and express delivery services by 2.5 times, to 11.6 billion rubles. The share of online sales in the company’s revenue approached 2%. Magnit began its online sales only in the third quarter of 2020, a year later the turnover amounted to 2.9 billion rubles, but in total sales it still does not reach 1%. For Lenta, this figure exceeds 3%. The company does not indicate the turnover in this segment, but does name its revenue: it increased more than three times in the third quarter, to 4.4 billion rubles.

The external environment in the online food retailing segment remained very competitive, “many technology players were promoting their services with significant marketing budgets,” X5 Group admits in its reporting.

The only retailer that did not disclose its numbers online is Fix Price. So far, the company is only “carefully studying” online sales tools, since distance sales traditionally do not occupy a large share in the segment of fixed-price stores. However, the goods of the chain are already delivered by Sbermarket.