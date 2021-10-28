how the actress agreed to the role

Source: The Hollywood Reporter

For 25 years, the series “Friends” has been delighting fans with funny episodes. But no matter how much time has passed, the audience does not know all the secrets behind the scenes. The other day, in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, one of the creators of the series, Martha Kauffman and Kevin Bright, told an unknown story about the castings.

According to the writers, Julia Roberts was already a celebrity when she agreed to a cameo on Friends. Matthew Perry insisted that this actress play a classmate of his character. Then he negotiated with the beauty and was forced to fulfill an unusual whim of a colleague.

Matthew asked her to take part in the show. She replied to him: “Write me an article on quantum physics and I will do it.” From what I understand, he wrote the material and faxed it to her the next day,

– shared Kevin Bright.

Producer Alexa Junge confirmed these words, and noted that Julia Roberts then flirted with Matthew Perry. She sent a colleague from Friends a message: “Why should I go on a date with you?” After the actor’s ideas dried up, the scriptwriters helped him with answers.



Dozens of celebrities have had cameo appearances on Friends. Elle Fanning, Brad Pitt, Reese Witherspoon, Bruce Willis, Hugh Lorrie, Denis Richards, Charlie Sheen, Winona Ryder – this is not the whole list of movie stars whose cameos can be seen in the popular sitcom. Julia Roberts was among the guest actresses on the show.

In one of the episodes, the beauty played Chandler’s classmate, who waited many years to get even with him. It turned out that at school he turned Susie’s life into hell, as he made fun of her in front of everyone. So now she avenged the insults by leaving Chandler naked in an expensive restaurant.

A special episode of the “Friends” series is currently being prepared for filming. The main actors of the tape Matthew Perry, Lisa Kudrow, Courtney Cox, Jennifer Aniston, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer will tell interesting details about the shooting of episodes, behind-the-scenes secrets, as well as facts about their characters that none of the viewers knew about.

