How to calculate the old-age pension: the formula for how the future pension is formed and calculated | 74.ru

The easiest way to increase your retirement wealth is open a deposit in a bank… Money is always at hand, interest is calculated regularly, it can be added to the deposit so that in the next period the interest is charged on a larger amount. But here, of course, there is a great temptation to withdraw money, so you have to keep yourself in hand if you have set yourself a reckless old age as your goal. The main disadvantage is that interest on deposits does not always compensate for inflation.

Another way is invest in securities…

“There are ample opportunities for investment in the financial market,” says Sergey Mylnikov. – But do not forget that along with high incomes, there are also high risks here. Therefore, before you open for yourself the stock market, you must first understand the intricacies of its work.

– The most frequent question from those who only dream of starting investing is where to get money for investment? – says financial expert Elena Yakovleva. – You can look for financial sources to increase income and reduce costs. Evaluate whether you are using all the ways to increase income and reduce expenses without cutting back on your lifestyle, using only financial mechanisms: whether you use everything that is due to you from the state, tax deductions, benefits and benefits. Are you using financial products to save money? Can you refinance your existing loans at a lower rate? Can you repay loans ahead of schedule by selling property that still brings only expenses or at least you don’t need? Do you use cards with cashback, miles and bonuses that can be used to pay instead of money in shops – partners of the bank?

Also, experts advise not to forget about the so-called method of five envelopes. This is when a person receives a monthly income (salary, income from a business or renting an apartment) and distributes it into five envelopes, each of which is responsible for different needs:

envelope number 1 – financial goals (to save up for the education of children at the university, renovation of the car, purchase of an apartment);

For a month, a person follows the plan and tries to spend money as intended. This method, according to experts, helps to cultivate the right financial habits.

One option for those who don’t like to take risks is purchase of bonds of the Ministry of Finance…

– “People’s OFZ” is an almost risk-free investment option. And the profitability on them, especially if you use an individual investment account and keep them for more than three years, is higher than in banks, says Sergey Mylnikov. – You can also buy a share in a mutual investment fund… A mutual fund brings together the money of different investors in order to invest it in some financial instruments: stocks, bonds, real estate, and so on. The portfolio of financial instruments is formed by professional managers. You can buy a share of such a fund and receive income from these investments. The risks here are significantly less than when buying securities on your own.

Finally, you can create an individual pension plan in a non-state pension fund… Thanks to regular contributions to NPFs, you will be able to create a reserve of money for retirement. The main advantage of this approach, according to experts, is that pension funds invest pension savings in long-term instruments with good returns. It is important to remember, however, that such voluntary pension contributions are not insured by the state. It guarantees the safety only of contributions to the Pension Fund, which the employer makes for you. Before choosing an NPF, be sure to check its license.