How to get bonuses for timely payment of electricity | 74.ru

Uralenergosbyt has introduced a loyalty program for customers – now residents of the Chelyabinsk region will be able to receive additional bonuses from the electricity supplier for the regular transmission of readings and timely payment of receipts in the company’s personal account.

From October 1, all subscribers of Uralenergosbyt automatically became members of the loyalty program.

Clients with a high rating will be able to receive pleasant bonuses:

discounts on household services of the partner company Gorserv;

priority service;

participation in quarterly and semi-annual raffles with the opportunity to receive up to 4000 rubles to a personal account.

Already today, residents of the region can familiarize themselves with their rating in the personal account of Uralenergosbyt, and from November 1, 2021, it will be displayed monthly on receipts.

This became possible thanks to the implementation of a new function in the Uralenergosbyt software package – determining the consumer’s rating. Now it is calculated for each of one and a half million subscribers, depending on such indicators as the timeliness of payment and transmission of readings, registration and use of the personal account or mobile application of Uralenergosbyt, and the refusal of paper receipts. Depending on compliance with these simple conditions, the program assigns a certain number of points to each client and determines his rating. The higher it is, the more benefits the client can get.

There are 4 levels of loyalty program in total:

beginning;

perspective;

responsible;

ideal.

Each client can manage his rating independently, it is reviewed monthly, taking into account the history of interactions with the company over the past six months. If your rating is “Ideal”, then you regularly submit readings and pay for electricity on time and without intermediaries, and also refused to receive paper receipts. If “Beginner”, while you are at the minimum level.

– We have implemented a loyalty program solely in order to be able to reward reasonable and responsible actions of our clients, – comments Yegor Suslov, Development Director of Uralenergosbyt LLC.

To receive bonuses from participation in the loyalty program and increase their rating, customers need:

Register in your personal account or mobile application “Uralenergosbyt” (18+), confirm your email address. Submit readings on a monthly basis by the 25th of the current month through your personal account or the Uralenergosbyt mobile application. Make payment for electricity by the 10th day of the month following the settlement month through your personal account or mobile application. Early payment is encouraged with additional points – before the 1st day. The most comfortable way to make it is to pay for the preliminary calculation in your personal account when transferring readings. Refuse a paper receipt in your personal account in favor of its electronic version.

Using the services of the personal account or the Uralenergosbyt mobile application no more than 5 minutes per month (transfer the readings and pay for the current settlement), it will not be difficult for the client to get the maximum rating.

Detailed information about the benefits and conditions can be obtained on the website of the Uralsbyt.ru company.