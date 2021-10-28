Hyundai Creta with Tucson look: fresh official images and premiere date

The SUV with the redesigned front end has been declared “exclusive” so far, however, over time, such a cross will most likely become global.

The Hyundai Creta crossover is relevant, the second in a row, generation is only two years old, and even then we are only talking about the version for China: it was there that the model debuted in 2019 – under the local name ix25. In other large markets, such a SUV settled in 2020, and in Russia and Brazil, the “second” Kreta did not start until last summer. Nevertheless, the restyling is already ready. Hyundai circulated sketches of the modified cross a week ago, and now new branded pictures have been published, in addition, the presentation date has been officially announced.

So, the restyled Creta will celebrate the world premiere in Indonesia at the GIIAS (Gaikindo Indonesia International Auto Show), which will open its doors to the media on November 11 (no lockdown is expected). It is curious that Cretu is not yet sold in this country, but the Hyundai plant is about to be launched there – the first in Southeast Asia, and the compact SUV will become the first localized model. By the way, today’s release says that the new design has been developed “especially for Indonesia.” Although in other countries, the cross will probably be updated in the same way, only a little later. We will not argue about whether the rather bold appearance of the “second” SUV influenced the early modernization, but rather see what has changed.

Hyundai Creta for Indonesia 1 / 4 Hyundai Creta for Indonesia 2 / 4 Hyundai Creta for Indonesia 3 / 4 Hyundai Creta for Indonesia 4 / 4

Crete completely redesigned the front end, it was styled in the style of the older Hyundai Tucson: the model received a similar radiator grille with integrated running lights, and the main headlights are located below. In addition, the SUV got a new bumper. The stern is the same as that of our Hyundai Creta, with additional sections of lights on the tailgate.

Inside, all versions of the model, with the exception of the Chinese, generally repeat each other (the ix25 has a vertical touchscreen multimedia system), except that the Indonesian SUV, judging by the previous sketch, will have only an 8-inch screen, while, for example, for the Russian Crete there is also a display with a diagonal of 10.25 inches. Also in Indonesia, the SUV is promised a virtual “tidy”, a Bose audio system and a Hyundai Bluelink telematics system.

Hyundai Creta for Russia 1 / 3 Hyundai Creta for Russia 2 / 3 Hyundai Creta for Russia 3 / 3

The company has so far kept silent about the motors. In some countries, the Creta range includes petrol “aspirated” 1.5 and “turbo” 1.4 T-GDI, in India there is still a diesel 1.5, in Russia the crossover is equipped with naturally aspirated 1.6 and 2.0 engines, and in Brazil you can buy a SUV with a liter “turbo-triple”.

As for the timing of the appearance of the updated Hyundai Creta in other markets, for example, in the same India it is expected in the middle of next year. But the Russians, obviously, will have to wait until at least 2023.