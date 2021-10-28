Hyundai plant in St. Petersburg will stop the conveyor – Gazeta.Ru

The Russian plant Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Rus (KMMR) will suspend work for nine days, representatives of the company told Gazeta.Ru.

The St. Petersburg plant, which produces Hyundai and Kia cars, will be idle from October 30 to November 7. These days, Russian President Vladimir Putin declared non-working for the whole country to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

KhMMR said that despite the nine-day downtime, they are not going to adjust the production plan yet. It is 230 thousand cars for 2021.

In 2020, the Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Rus plant produced more than 219 thousand vehicles. From January to September 2021, 178.3 thousand cars rolled off the assembly line of the KMMR, which is 20% more than the same indicator of the last year. According to the results of three quarters of this year, the production indicators of the enterprise approached the pre-pandemic level of 2019, when 180 thousand cars were produced in nine months.

