“I think I am doing something wrong.”

The fight between Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt for the sole custody of the children is still ongoing. The main topic of Jolie’s new interview was precisely motherhood, about which she is ready to talk endlessly. Jolie admitted that she does not feel like an ideal mother and gives herself the right to make mistakes.

I am by no means a perfect parent. Every day I become more aware of what I am doing wrong. I often ask myself, am I doing the right thing? Am I speaking correctly? My children have done many, many things with love. The kindness of my children healed me, – Jolie admits.

The actress is sure that it is very good when there are many children in the family and they grow up side by side, all together, complementing each other, helping each other. And he considers honesty to be the main key in matters of upbringing.

They are wonderful people. And since there are so many of them, I think they have had a significant impact on each other. I was not their head. I am very honest with my children. And I am very human with my children, – said the actress.

Angelina once again reminded all parents how important it is to develop with their children.

There are six people in my house with their own personality. I am so excited about all the different stages, feelings and curiosity they go through that they experience. We (parents) need to help them understand who they are. And you will not be able to understand who they are if you do not enthusiastically develop with them, – said Jolie.

Recall that Jolie and her ex-husband have three of their own and three adopted children: 20-year-old Maddox, 17-year-old Pax, 16-year-old Zakhara, 15-year-old Shiloh and 13-year-old Vivienne and Knox. Lately, the children are with their mother all the time, both on vacation in Paris and on the red carpet on the occasion of the premiere of the film “The Eternals”.