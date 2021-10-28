Immunoglobulin supply crisis turned into collapse – Sunflower Foundation

In Russia, there is a critical situation with the lack of the drug “Human Immunoglobulin”, which helps people with primary immunodeficiency. As Elena Zubova, PR director of the Foundation, said in an interview with Echo of Moscow radio station, this crisis has already turned into a collapse.

The Fund for Assistance to Patients with Primary Immunodeficiency “Sunflower” asks the state to urgently purchase immunoglobulin, including abroad. According to the fund, more than half of patients in need of the drug have been receiving it intermittently or not at all for almost two years.

“Since the spring of 2020, the Sunflower Foundation has recorded an interruption in the supply of human immunoglobulin drugs. The Sunflower Foundation has repeatedly applied to various departments with a request to revise the purchase prices. In the end, the Ministry of Industry and Trade issued a decree to register prices, and in late August and early September they were re-registered, but it is impossible to saturate the market right away. Therefore, at the moment, there is a collapse with this drug, ”said E. Zubova.

According to the PR director of the fund, the interruptions in supplies are due to the fact that the production of immunoglobulin has decreased, because it is produced from human plasma, and due to the pandemic, production has decreased, for obvious reasons.

“But this is a concomitant factor. We have insufficient production of domestic immunologlobulin, and the market depends on imports. At that moment, when the imported immunoglobulin was no longer supplied in sufficient quantities, and now, apparently, in general, because the purchase prices that were once fixed, they became completely unprofitable for manufacturers and distributors. And they stopped importing medicines, ”explained E. Zubova.