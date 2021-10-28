In Belarus, they explained why the Deutsche Welle website was blocked

MINSK, October 28 – RIA Novosti. The blocking of the websites of the German company Deutsche Welle, the TV channel Nastoyashchee Vremya * and the Belarusian newspaper Novoye Vremya (Novy Chas) was caused by their publication of links to materials recognized by the court in the republic as extremist, said the country’s first deputy information minister, Andrei Kuntsevich, on Thursday. An attempt by users of Internet access from a major state operator Beltelecom to open the Deutsche Welle website and Present Time * there were reports that access to resources was limited based on a decision of the Ministry of Information. Also, the website of the Novoye Vremya newspaper stopped opening for Belarusian users on Thursday. “The Ministry of Information on October 28 made a decision to restrict access to a number of news Internet resources – Deutsche Welle, Nastoyaschie Vremya * and Novyi Chas.” the distribution on these media platforms of hyperlinks to materials recognized as extremist on the basis of the relevant court decisions, “the agency Sputnik Belarus quoted Kuntsevich as saying. The First Deputy Minister stressed that in accordance with the law on countering extremism, the dissemination of extremist materials is not allowed. “At the same time, Article 38 of the law on the media establishes a direct ban on the distribution, including of hyperlinks to such materials,” he added. aimed at protecting the country’s information space. ” On February 11, the KGB of Belarus announced that the situation in the country had stabilized, the peak of the protests had passed, their manifestations had practically disappeared. Relations between Belarus and Western countries after the elections deteriorated sharply, the European Union, Great Britain, the USA, Canada and a number of other countries gradually introduced sanctions against Belarusian officials and enterprises, accusing Minsk of election violations and human rights violations. Lukashenko has repeatedly accused the West. in direct intervention in the situation in the republic, noted that the riots are directed by the United States, and the Europeans “play along” with them. Among the countries from which protest actions are coordinated, he named Poland, the Czech Republic, Lithuania and Ukraine. A number of representatives of the Belarusian opposition went abroad, in particular, to Poland, Lithuania, Ukraine, and from there they conduct their activities.

MINSK, October 28 – RIA Novosti. The blocking of the websites of the German company Deutsche Welle, the TV channel Nastoyashchee Vremya * and the Belarusian newspaper Novoye Vremya (Novy Chas) was caused by the publication of links to materials recognized by the court in the republic as extremist, said the country’s first deputy information minister Andrei Kuntsevich on Thursday.

Earlier, when users of Internet access from a large state operator Beltelecom tried to open the Deutsche Welle and Nastoye Vremya * website, there were messages that access to resources was limited based on the decision of the Ministry of Information. Also, the website of the Novoye Vremya newspaper stopped opening for Belarusian users on Thursday.

“The Ministry of Information on October 28 made a decision to restrict access to a number of news Internet resources – Deutsche Welle,” Present Time “* and” New Hour. ” court “, – the agency Sputnik Belarus quotes the words of Kuntsevich.

The First Deputy Minister stressed that in accordance with the law on countering extremism, the dissemination of extremist materials is prohibited. “At the same time, Article 38 of the law on mass media establishes a direct prohibition on the distribution, including of hyperlinks to such materials,” he added.

Kuntsevich noted that “the Ministry of Information, within the framework of the powers granted, will continue to monitor compliance with national legislation and intend to continue to make decisions aimed at protecting the country’s information space.”

After the presidential elections held in Belarus on August 9, 2020, in which Alexander Lukashenko won for the sixth time, who, according to the CEC, received 80.1% of the vote, massive opposition protests took place in the country. On February 11, the KGB of Belarus announced that the situation in the country had stabilized, the peak of the protests had passed, their manifestations had practically disappeared. Relations between Belarus and Western countries after the elections deteriorated sharply, the European Union, Great Britain, the USA, Canada and a number of other countries gradually introduced sanctions against Belarusian officials, as well as enterprises, accusing Minsk of election violations and human rights violations.
Lukashenka more than once accused the West of directly interfering in the situation in the republic, noted that the unrest is directed by the United States, and the Europeans “play along” with it. Among the countries from which protest actions are coordinated, he named Poland, the Czech Republic, Lithuania and Ukraine. A number of representatives of the Belarusian opposition went abroad, in particular, to Poland, Lithuania, Ukraine, and from there they conduct their activities.

* Media acting as a foreign agent

Read all the news of Belarus on the website Sputnik Belarus >>
