In Crimea, restrictions were tightened due to COVID-19 :: Society :: RBC

Photo: Sergey Malgavko / TASS



The Crimean authorities have tightened restrictive measures to combat the spread of coronavirus. Governor Sergei Aksenov made the corresponding changes to the decree on the introduction of a high alert regime in the republic.

Entertainment centers in Crimea were banned from working on weekends and holidays, and restaurants and cafes – at night (from 23:00 to 8:00).

In addition, the regional authorities were obliged to present a QR code confirming vaccination or the fact of a previous illness when visiting shopping and shopping and entertainment centers with an area of ​​more than 300 square meters. m. Earlier, QR codes have already been introduced for cafes, restaurants, beauty salons and hairdressers, as well as concert halls, cinemas, museums, circuses and sports facilities. Also, without them, you can not check in in sanatoriums and hotels.

According to the innovations, Crimean residents over the age of 60 will be required to self-isolate starting from October 30. They were forbidden to leave their place of residence except in case of a threat to life and health. Also, the elderly can leave the house to go to the store, take out the trash and go to the vaccination point.

At the same time, people over 60 years old who have been ill or vaccinated from COVID-19 and have a supporting document can freely leave their place of residence, the resolution says.