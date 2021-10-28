https://ria.ru/20211028/gaz-1756736532.html

In “Gazprom” called calls for the European Union to abandon gas utopia

2021-10-28T18: 22

2021-10-28T18: 22

2021-10-28T18: 59

Europe

gazprom

economy

natural gas

Viktor Zubkov

VERONA (Italy), October 28 – RIA Novosti. Populist slogans to abandon gas for Europe are a utopia, natural gas will be in demand in the world for a long time, says the chairman of the board of directors of Gazprom Viktor Zubkov. “Prices for” blue fuel “are breaking records, a number of experts are calling for an end to investments in oil and gas projects. Populist slogans call for following The “green European dream” is, in fact, a utopia, “Zubkov said, speaking on Thursday at the session of the Eurasian Economic Forum. The reality, he said, is that in recent years, abnormal cold weather has been observed in Europe and gas consumption is growing. “Natural gas will be in demand for many years to come,” Zubkov added. Gas prices in Europe have risen sharply in recent months. Back in early August, the estimated price of the nearest futures on the Dutch TTF index was about $ 515 per thousand cubic meters, and by the end of September the figure had more than doubled. At the same time, since October 6, having reached a historical maximum of 1937 dollars per thousand cubic meters, gas prices began to decline. On Thursday evening, gas is traded at about $ 900 per thousand cubic meters.

Europe

2021

europe, gazprom, economics, natural gas, viktor zubkov