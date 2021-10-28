https://ria.ru/20211028/pike-1756603462.html
Ukraine entered its peak
In Kiev, they said that the Ukrainian economy is entering its peak – RIA Novosti, 10/28/2021
Ukraine entered its peak
The Ukrainian economy is entering its peak due to the rampant unprofitableness of enterprises. This was announced at a press conference in “Golos.ua” by an analyst of the Growford Institute Viktor … RIA Novosti, 10/28/2021
2021-10-28T02: 00
2021-10-28T02: 00
2021-10-28T02: 00
in the world
Ukraine
the situation in Ukraine
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/05/08/1731494659_511:623:2672:1839_1920x0_80_0_0_6e3f41b14a9b252dab45a5a503cf633e.jpg
MOSCOW, October 28 – RIA Novosti. The Ukrainian economy is entering its peak due to the rampant unprofitableness of enterprises. Viktor Skarshevsky, an analyst at the Growford Institute, said this at a press conference in “Golos.ua”. He said that the country is facing a serious economic crisis with a sharp rise in prices, unemployment and a wave of bankruptcies due to record gas prices. He also predicted an increase in the price of all goods in Ukraine, since energy prices are included in the cost of each product. As a result, at some point, consumers will not be able to buy anything, and producers will not be able to raise prices further, while costs will continue to grow. This year in Ukraine, tariffs for heat and hot water are set by local administrations, not the central one. Mayors of some cities have already announced the upcoming price hikes due to high gas prices. In the Khmelnytsky, Odessa, Transcarpathian, Lviv and Ivano-Frankivsk regions, an emergency was declared due to a shortage of blue fuel for budgetary institutions. The stalemate is also developing with coal. According to the company “Ukrenergo”, there is 3.9 times less of it in warehouses than is necessary.
https://ria.ru/20210916/genotsid-1750337673.html
Ukraine
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
2021
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
news
ru-RU
https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/05/08/1731494659_550:464:2662:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_61737799ac3cb8d76fe63c649a60d0c2.jpg
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
in the world, ukraine, the situation in ukraine
In Kiev, they said that the Ukrainian economy is entering its peak
“The Federation of Employers of Ukraine conducted a survey among enterprises in 20 industries – more than 90% become unprofitable. And if they become unprofitable, then bankruptcy is not far off, no one experiences long-term losses,” the expert warned.
This state of affairs, Skarshevsky is sure, will lead to layoffs, an increase in unemployment, an additional burden on the budget through the payment of benefits and subsidies.
Earlier, the chairman of the Federation of Employers of Ukraine Dmitry Oleinik said that the country is facing a serious economic crisis with a sharp rise in prices, unemployment and a wave of bankruptcies due to record gas prices.
He also predicted a rise in the price of all goods in Ukraine, since energy prices are included in the cost of each product. As a result, at some point, consumers will not be able to buy anything, and producers will not be able to raise prices further, while costs will continue to rise.
September 16, 14:46
Ukrainians warned about tariff genocide
This year in Ukraine, tariffs for heat and hot water are set by local administrations, not the central one. Mayors of some cities have already announced the upcoming price hikes due to high gas prices. In Khmelnytsky, Odessa, Transcarpathian, Lviv and Ivano-Frankivsk regions, an emergency was declared due to a shortage of blue fuel for budgetary institutions.
The stalemate is also developing with coal. According to the company “Ukrenergo”, there is 3.9 times less of it in warehouses than is necessary.