MOSCOW, October 28 – RIA Novosti. The Ukrainian economy is entering its peak due to the rampant unprofitableness of enterprises. Viktor Skarshevsky, an analyst at the Growford Institute, said this at a press conference in “Golos.ua”. He said that the country is facing a serious economic crisis with a sharp rise in prices, unemployment and a wave of bankruptcies due to record gas prices. He also predicted an increase in the price of all goods in Ukraine, since energy prices are included in the cost of each product. As a result, at some point, consumers will not be able to buy anything, and producers will not be able to raise prices further, while costs will continue to grow. This year in Ukraine, tariffs for heat and hot water are set by local administrations, not the central one. Mayors of some cities have already announced the upcoming price hikes due to high gas prices. In the Khmelnytsky, Odessa, Transcarpathian, Lviv and Ivano-Frankivsk regions, an emergency was declared due to a shortage of blue fuel for budgetary institutions. The stalemate is also developing with coal. According to the company “Ukrenergo”, there is 3.9 times less of it in warehouses than is necessary.

