In Kuzbass, QR codes will be introduced to visit some institutions

From November 15, in Kuzbass, as an experiment, QR codes will be introduced to visit some cultural institutions. The corresponding order was signed by the Governor of Kuzbass Sergey Tsivilev.

– Conduct an experiment from 15.11.2021 until further notice, within the framework of which state concert and theater and entertainment cultural institutions with more than 500 seats provide services for the organization and conduct of cultural, leisure, entertainment and entertainment events in compliance with sanitary and epidemiological requirements with attracting viewers in the amount of no more than 70 percent of the audience occupancy, subject to the admission of viewers who present one of the following documents: QR code … or a negative laboratory test for a new coronavirus infection (COVID-19) by the polymerase chain reaction (PCR) method, – the document says.

It is noted that the code must confirm the completed course of vaccination against coronavirus (no more than 12 months) or the fact of transferring the disease (within the last six months). The PCR test must be carried out no later than 72 hours before the day the viewer visits the cultural event.

The QR-stake can be presented both in electronic and paper form. This requirement does not apply to viewers under the age of 18.

Photo: archive A42.RU