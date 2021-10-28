In Moscow, Tesla car of the son of a billionaire and ex-State Duma deputy crashed into a pole and burned down

In New Moscow, near the Prokshino metro station, the driver of a Tesla car crashed into a lighting structure, after which the car caught fire. As a result of the incident, no one was injured, according to the telegram channel of the Moscow State Traffic Inspectorate.

The accident occurred on the Projected Passage. The fire has already been extinguished. According to the Moscow Department of Transport, the Tesla driver lost control. Operational services work on the spot.

A video of the incident posted on the Internet shows that the car was torn in half and the front of the car caught fire.

Telegram channel Baza, as well as Life news and REN-TV report that the car belongs to 21-year-old Ivan Skorobogatko, the son of billionaire and State Duma deputy from the Liberal Democratic Party of Russia Alexander Skorobogatko.

Whether Skorobogatko was in the car during the accident is unknown.

Mash and Readovka write with reference to eyewitnesses that Tesla flew into a lamp post at a speed of 200 kilometers per hour. According to Mash, according to preliminary data, the driver’s leg is broken.

Alexander Skorobogatko was a State Duma deputy in 2002-2016. Now the businessman is on the board of directors of the Moscow Sheremetyevo airport. He ranks 53rd in the ranking of the richest businessmen in Russia according to Forbes magazine. His fortune is estimated at $ 2.9 billion.