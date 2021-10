https://ria.ru/20211028/koronavirus-1756632203.html

In Russia, recorded a new maximum deaths from COVID-19

MOSCOW, October 28 – RIA Novosti. The maximum deaths from COVID-19 per day in the Russian Federation amounted to 1,159, an increase to 235,057, the operational headquarters for combating the spread of coronavirus told reporters. “Over the past day, 1,159 deaths have been confirmed … Over the entire period, 235,057 people died in Russia,” – stated in the message. In particular, in Moscow – 95, St. Petersburg – 70, Nizhny Novgorod region – 45.

