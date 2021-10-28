In South Korea, six manufacturers are recalling 330,000 cars and motorcycles. Reedus

In South Korea, six auto and motorcycle manufacturers have decided to recall a total of 327,500 cars and motorcycles to replace defective components. This was reported by the Ministry of State Territories, Infrastructure and Transport, Yonhap agency reports.

According to the ministry, we are talking about Hyundai Motor, Volvo Korea, Kia, Mclaren, Husqvarna Motorcycles Korea and Myeong Won INC.

This decision will affect 20 models. As noted, problems were recorded, including in the brake systems, airbag inflators, and the fuel supply system.

© pixabay.com

The companies intend to begin repairing or replacing parts on October 28.

Recall that about a month ago, the Swedish automaker Volvo announced the recall of more than 460 thousand cars around the world due to the risk that the airbag component could burst into metal parts and injure the driver.

The carmaker told the US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) that the airbags installed on its cars have the potential to rupture gas cylinders if they are exposed to moisture and high temperatures. These conditions can lead to the formation of dust particles and the destruction of the squib, which opens the pillow.