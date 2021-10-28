In St. Petersburg from November 8 to limit the work of cinemas and cafes at night :: Society :: RBC

Photo: Sven Hoppe / dpa / Global Look Press



In St. Petersburg, from November 8, they will restrict the work of cinemas and catering establishments at night. The corresponding decree was signed by Governor Alexander Beglov.

“Catering establishments, circuses, concert halls and organizations carrying out public screenings of films, other performing arts organizations, entertainment and leisure facilities, water parks, aquariums, zoos, ice rinks and attractions are allowed to work only until 23:00,” the message says. …

In addition, sports, mass and leisure events will be allowed in the city until 23:00, provided that the previously established requirements are met, including the restriction of participants.

A week ago, the authorities of St. Petersburg announced the introduction from November 1 of restrictive measures related to the spread of COVID-19. According to the introduced restrictions, to visit public events and public places in the city, you must show QR codes, or a certificate of the presence of a medical exemption from vaccination.