In the Kemerovo region from November 15 to introduce a system of QR codes – Rossiyskaya Gazeta

The Kuzbass authorities are introducing additional restrictions on the work of cultural and entertainment institutions on the territory of the region. As stated in the order of the Governor of the Kemerovo Region, from November 15, it will be possible to get to public events in closed rooms only by QR codes of certificates of vaccination against COVID-19, upon presentation of a certificate of coronavirus infection transferred over the past six months or of negative PCR results -testing.

According to the document, starting from October 30, cinemas, theaters, concert and circus venues, as well as other cultural and leisure institutions in the region will be able to work only if the halls are only half full. During this period, for residents of the region over 60 years old, a home self-isolation regime is introduced. An exception to this rule will be those who need to be present at the workplace, visit a medical organization, pharmacy or store, government agencies or, if family circumstances require it, educational organizations.

The home self-isolation regime does not apply to those who completed the full course of vaccination no more than 12 months ago or have had COVID-19 in the last six months. This must be confirmed by certificates and the QR code of the vaccination certificate in electronic or paper form.

The introduction of a QR code access system to cultural institutions with more than 500 viewers is still called an experiment. It takes effect from November 15th. Halls of cinemas, theaters and concert venues must be no more than 70 percent full, and in order to get inside, visitors will have to present a code on any digital medium or a printout of a certificate, a certificate of a past illness or negative PCR test results, provided that the study was held no earlier than 72 hours before attending the event.

These rules will not apply to minors. However, access to cultural institutions and catering establishments at night will be closed for everyone: from 23.00 to 6.00 in the morning, the work of serving guests inside the premises will be prohibited. The restriction will not apply to food delivery.