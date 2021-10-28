In the suburbs from November 8, they want to enter QR codes

https://ria.ru/20211028/qr-kody-1756760105.html
MOSCOW, October 28 – RIA Novosti. QR codes for visiting restaurants and the service sector can “most likely” be introduced in the Moscow region after November 8, said the governor of the Moscow region Andrei Vorobyov. , restaurants and so on, and I most likely assume that it will be done using QR codes, “the governor said during his address to the residents of the region.
Moscow region (Moscow region)
