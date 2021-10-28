https://ria.ru/20211028/qr-kody-1756760105.html

In the suburbs from November 8, they want to enter QR codes

In the suburbs from November 8, they want to enter QR codes – RIA Novosti, 10/28/2021

In the suburbs from November 8, they want to enter QR codes

QR codes for visiting restaurants and the service sector can “most likely” be introduced in the Moscow region after November 8, said the governor of the Moscow region Andrei … RIA Novosti, 10/28/2021

2021-10-28T20: 31

2021-10-28T20: 31

2021-10-28T20: 31

spread of coronavirus

society

Moscow region (Moscow region)

Andrey Vorobiev

coronavirus in Russia

qr code

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e4/04/01/1569429353_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_ccfb8754d9ec3e33a7c54bf31c754959.jpg

MOSCOW, October 28 – RIA Novosti. QR codes for visiting restaurants and the service sector can “most likely” be introduced in the Moscow region after November 8, said the governor of the Moscow region Andrei Vorobyov. , restaurants and so on, and I most likely assume that it will be done using QR codes, “the governor said during his address to the residents of the region.

Moscow region (Moscow region)

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e4/04/01/1569429353_171-0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_fb06a3bd71f905906b06330431014098.jpg

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

society, moscow region (moscow region), andrey vorobiev, coronavirus in russia, qr-code