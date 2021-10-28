https://ria.ru/20211028/rossiyane-1756775497.html

In the United States, six Russians accused of cyber extortion

Six Russians and a Ukrainian citizen are involved in the cyber extortion case in the United States, the court documents say. RIA Novosti, 28.10.2021

WASHINGTON, October 28 – RIA Novosti. Six Russians and a Ukrainian citizen are involved in the cyber extortion case in the United States, according to the court documents. All of them are accused of creating the ransomware program Trickbot. Only two of the accused are named in the case, this is a Russian citizen Vladimir Dunayev, who was previously extradited from South Korea, and Russian woman Alla Witte, arrested in Miami (Florida, USA). In other documents of the Ministry of Justice, she was also called a citizen of Latvia. In addition, four more Russian citizens remaining at large and one Ukrainian are involved in the case. According to the indictment, the criminal group operated in Russia, Belarus, Ukraine and Suriname. it is known that at the time the indictment was drawn up in August 2020, they were living in Russia and Dunaev could face up to 60 years in prison. Witte “shines” up to 30 years in prison.

