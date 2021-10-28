In the USA, they saw the risk of reducing the work of the embassy in Russia to the protection of the building :: Politics :: RBC

The State Department is concerned that the US Embassy in Russia will not be able to carry out diplomatic work due to a lack of personnel. The staff of the diplomatic mission in Moscow was reduced from 1200 people in 2017 to 120

The building of the US Embassy in Moscow

(Photo: Ekaterina Kuzmina / RBC)



Due to a lack of personnel, the US Embassy in Russia will be forced to reduce its work to performing technical functions. This was announced at a briefing by a State Department official, Reuters and AFP report.

“We will face a situation, not next month, but sometime next year, when it will be difficult for us to do anything other than looking after the embassy building,” he said.

According to a spokesman for the State Department, the staff of the US Embassy in Moscow has decreased from 1,200 people in 2017 to 120. The diplomatic mission lacks staff to perform basic tasks – opening and closing gates, ensuring the safety of phone calls or operating elevators, he continued, noting that the diplomatic work in such conditions is unlikely to be possible.

“We need to make progress faster [в сложившейся ситуации]”, – added the official.