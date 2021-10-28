In Ukraine, a girl got hypothermia in an unheated kindergarten

https://ria.ru/20211028/kholod-1756608870.html

"Lips turned blue": kids freeze in Ukrainian kindergartens

“Lips turned blue”: kids freeze in Ukrainian kindergartens

A two-year-old girl received hypothermia in a kindergarten in the Ukrainian city of Kropyvnytskyi, the Public portal reports, citing the mother of the pupil. RIA Novosti, 28.10.2021

MOSCOW, October 28 – RIA Novosti. A two-year-old girl got hypothermia in a kindergarten in the Ukrainian city of Kropyvnytsky, reports the Public portal, citing the mother of the pupil. She noted that there is still no heating in the kindergarten. “We dress warmly, I brought a heater. The teachers said: they will turn it on if the manager allows, because in fact it’s impossible because of the fire hazard. Today I talked to the manager: she said she didn’t allow it. It is not normal that there is no heating: the XXI century, and this is not October 15, but already 26 “, – complained the mother of the child. The doctor, to whom the woman turned, diagnosed the girl with hypothermia. The head of the city education department Larisa Kostenko admitted that in some rooms of the kindergarten the temperature does not exceed 15-16 degrees. She called on the parents “to treat this situation with understanding” and assured that the authorities “are doing everything possible to turn on the heating in such difficult conditions.” bring blankets from home, and parents bring heaters to kindergartens and schools. Hospitals, schools, kindergartens, military units and other public institutions faced a crisis before the heating season due to high fuel prices. They are forced to buy gas at a rate of 35-45 hryvnia (95-122 rubles) per cubic meter. This year in Ukraine, tariffs for heat and hot water are set by local administrations, not the central one. Mayors of some cities have already announced the upcoming price hikes due to high gas prices. In Khmelnytsky, Odessa, Transcarpathian, Lviv and Ivano-Frankivsk regions, an emergency was declared due to a shortage of blue fuel for budgetary institutions.

