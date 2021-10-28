Increased the degree: Russia topped the climatic inequality index | Articles

Russia emits significantly less greenhouse gases than other major economies in the world, but will feel the impact of global warming the most. … Our country was ranked first in the World Climate Inequality Index, which reflects this injustice, compiled by American scientists. At the other end of the list are the major emissions producers from Europe, Asia and North America, which due to their geographic location will be much less affected by global warming.

In search of justice

A group of American scientists calculated the global territorial index of climate inequality. As stated in an article in Science Advances, it reflects the ratio of greenhouse gas emissions by the national economy to climate warming , which is expected on the territory of the country in the XXI century. Russia took the first place among 192 UN states … This does not mean that there are the least amount of emissions on the territory of our country, but suggests that the damage to nature from global warming will be disproportionately large relative to the amount of greenhouse gases emitted in the Russian Federation.

Photo: Global Look Press / Moritz Wolf / imagebroker

On the other end of the list, there are predominantly countries that produce most of the emissions, but in whose territory the warming will be insignificant. These are economically developed European countries such as Belgium, the Netherlands and Germany, oil-producing Kuwait and Bahrain, as well as the growing economies of Asia – Taiwan, Bangladesh and China. … USA also accommodated outside the first hundred …

Collective responsibility

The main difficulty in creating an adequate picture of global warming is that it is a planetary process, in which all states of the world and many natural factors are involved in one way or another. Greenhouse gas emissions from the territory of one country can lead to an increase in temperature in the territory of another, which creates “climate inequality”.

– Most of all greenhouse gases are produced by the coastal regions of Japan, South Korea, China, Taiwan, as well as Europe, including Moscow and St. Petersburg, and the Atlantic coast of the United States. A the Arctic, more than half of which belongs to Russia, suffers the most … Therefore, it turns out that our country loses more from climate change, – said Igor Shkradyuk, an expert of the public council under the Ministry of Natural Resources, coordinator of the program for greening the industry of the Wildlife Conservation Center.

Photo: Global Look Press / Moritz Wolf / imagebroker

According to scientists’ calculations, most of the sources of greenhouse gases emitted by humans are concentrated between 30 and 55 degrees north latitude, and the most pronounced effect of emissions-induced warming is felt north of 60 degrees north latitude in the Arctic region. … This imbalance in the volume of emissions on the political map of the world can be seen in the most contrast when comparing the densely populated regions of Western Europe, Southeast Asia and North America with the sparsely populated northern countries – Russia, Canada and Finland. The latter produce relatively little greenhouse gases, but will face the largest increase in average temperatures in their territory in the coming decades.

Scientists emphasized that 90% of all harmful emissions are generated on just 8% of the land … Wherein the most significant warming is expected in the Arctic Circle, where no greenhouse gases are emitted at all. Until the end of the 21st century, the temperature rise there may reach 8 degrees Celsius.

Quotas it is that

Today, there are no coercive compensation mechanisms that would force the world’s major pollutants to pay for their emissions. , noted Stanislav Mitrakhovich, associate professor of the Department of Political Science and Mass Communications of the Financial University, leading expert of the National Energy Security Fund. According to him, some countries could voluntarily help others or could commit themselves to the Paris Agreement , which regulates measures to reduce the carbon dioxide content in the atmosphere.

For Russia, the issue of climate justice in the context of global climate change is especially acute, since most of the country is located in the taiga zone and the zone of boreal forests, said Andrei Avramenko, Associate Professor of the Department of International Complex Issues of Environmental Management and Ecology at MGIMO University.

Photo: Global Look Press / Dmitry Chasovitin

– The scientific community has recognized the significant role of Russian forests in absorbing transboundary greenhouse gas emissions , – said the expert. “However, as an exporter of carbon-intensive products, the sink country will have to pay a European carbon tax from 2026. Considering that in the Russian tundra and the Arctic zone, global warming is proceeding at a catastrophic pace, the price that Russia will pay for global climate change is too high, and there is no need to talk about climate justice.

The expert added that a unified inventory of greenhouse gas emissions for all countries of the world has not yet been created.

– The idea of ​​emission quotas has been discussed for a long time and makes sense only for sufficiently developed economies. … Any attempts to force third world economies to reduce emissions or pay duties will only lead to the poor becoming poorer and the rich even richer, ”said Anastasia Kondratyeva, a researcher at the Neuro-Forecasting Materials and Technologies of the Electronic Industry, SPbPU.

According to the expert, it is worth subsidizing in other ways to encourage the transition to carbon neutrality at the country level. But this requires a consensus on the ultimate goal of limiting greenhouse gases and significant resources, said Anastasia Kondratyeva.