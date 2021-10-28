Indoor events allowed for 70% occupancy with QR codes – Society

MOSCOW, October 28. / TASS /. Since November 15, Rospotrebnadzor has allowed to fill closed premises where mass events are held, up to 70% if visitors have QR codes. This is stated in the decree of the chief state sanitary doctor, which was posted on Thursday on the official Internet portal of legal information.

It is noted that changes are being made to the resolution “On measures to limit the spread of a new coronavirus infection in the territory of the Russian Federation in the event of mass events.” They come into force on November 15th.

“An increase in the number of participants in the event up to 70% of the design capacity of the indoor space in which the event is held is allowed if the following conditions are met: admission to the event of persons who have a QR code confirming completed vaccination or a previous illness,” the document says.

In addition, all employees involved in organizing the event must also have a QR code.

Earlier, Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation Tatyana Golikova said that after November 7, that is, after the end of non-working days, the practice of using QR codes confirming the fact of vaccination or transferred covid should be expanded. In particular, she offered to admit to objects that will open after non-working days, only if such a code is available.