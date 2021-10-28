Intel chief confident in company’s ability to accelerate Moore’s law in the next ten years

Back at the quarterly reporting conference, Intel CEO Patrick Gelsinger referred to the company’s readiness to master five new technical processes in four years and by the middle of the decade to bypass competitors. At yesterday’s event, partly timed to coincide with the announcement of Alder Lake processors, he spoke of Intel’s ability not only to return Moore’s Law to its former course, but also to accelerate its action.

Recall that Moore’s law is understood as a rule of thumb, formulated in the late sixties by one of the founders of Intel Corporation Gordon Moore (Gordon Moore). This rule states that the density of transistors per unit area of ​​the crystal of a semiconductor component doubles every one and a half to two years. By 2015, the then Intel leadership, represented by Brian Krzanich, had to admit that Moore’s Law was slowing down, and now it is considered the norm to double the density of transistors every two and a half years.

Patrick Gelsinger now states that “Moore’s law is alive and well”… According to the current head of Intel, in the next ten years the company will not only adhere to this rule, but also accelerate its implementation. “We’re even going to bend the curve, causing (the density of the transistors) to double faster than every two years. And we will not rest until we go through the entire periodic table of elements. We, as guides of Moore’s Law, will tirelessly move along the path of innovation in the magic of silicon, ” – said Patrick Gelsinger this week.

This confidence is based on several innovations. First of all, by the middle of this decade, Intel expects to master ultra-hard ultraviolet lithography with a high numerical aperture value (High NA EUV). ASML will be the first to supply the next generation lithographic equipment to Intel. Second, the company expects to switch to a new transistor structure, RibbonFETs, and a PowerVia layout with power wiring on the back of the die. Finally, according to Gelsinger, the role of the progressive arrangement of the crystals themselves in the packaging of the chip should not be underestimated. Foveros Omni technology allows you to grow crystals in tiers one above the other, increasing the resulting density of transistors per unit area.

The head of Intel is also convinced that none of the competitors will be able to move at such a pace, and the company will have a “comfortable advantage” over all other players in the industry. Such an effort will require huge capital expenditures, and not all investors share the optimism of Intel’s current leadership. In any case, the next two or three years will have to come to terms with the decline in the rate of return.